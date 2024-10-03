'You never know unless you try' - Karolina Migoń could be next Polish rider to win Gravel World Championships

28-year-old gravel specialist has wins this year at The Traka 360, La Indomable and Gravel Suisse

Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello) leads Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) at 2024 The Rift Gravel (Image credit: Gravel Earth Series)

Gravel racing is anything but normal, and filled with problem solving on different types of surfaces and terrain. This seems to suit Karolina Migoń well. In 2024, she lines up for her second UCI Gravel World Championships as one of the select specialists in the growing off-road discipline and is a medal hope for Poland.

Even before elite women's defending champion Kasia Niewiadoma pulled off the start list for Poland, Migoń was the top rider from that country based on gravel results this year, with wins at The Traka 360 as well as two wins on the UCI Gravel World Series calendar, La Indomable and Gravel Suisse, which earned her qualification to Belgium for the world championships. 

