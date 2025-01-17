'As simple as the word compatibility' - Ineos Grenadiers CEO sheds more light on Tom Pidcock's departure

Ineos Grenadiers' management has shed more light on the team's drawn-out split with Tom Pidcock, highlighting "compatibility" as the key reason why the Brit ended his contract early to join ProTeam Q36.5.

Pidcock himself said his surprise departure, which played out during the off-season after he was "deselected" from Il Lombardia, was down to a matter of "business" but "nothing personal" last week, with both sides eventually reaching an amicable agreement.

Speaking on a call with international media on Friday, Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert put the saga to bed completely, with both parties moving on and looking to rediscover their best form as they head into the 2025 season.

"I think the whole Tom [Pidcock] topic, you know, might be one for a book in 10 years' time. But in terms of newsworthiness, I think we're certainly moving on," said Allert.

"We parted ways amicably with Tom. We've got a lot of respect for Tom. Tom's an amazing talent, I've said that 100 times as well. I personally left on very good terms with Tom from when we last spoke and we wish him well. That's kind of really that story in a nutshell."

The two-time Olympic MTB champion was contracted to stay at Ineos until 2027 after joining in 2021 and becoming one of their top riders. Despite finding success with wins at a stage of the Tour de France, Strade Bianche and the Amstel Gold Race, Pidcock didn't quite live up to his own or the team's ambitions as a GC prospect.

Pidcock's relationship with the team soured throughout 2024, pushing him to look for new opportunities, even at a lower league level. Now with ProTeam Q36.5, whom he felt were the perfect fit right from their first meeting, Pidcock and Ineos believe he has found a team better aligned with his ambitions.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think it's as simple as the word compatibility," explained Allert.

"There's no guarantees in life, in business, sport or in your personal life, that people are going to be compatible forever. I think both Tom and the team probably realized that and that's why he left the team.

"That's it really, and he's now found a team, a great team that will give him the opportunities that he wants, that are important to him, and good luck to him."

Pidcock won't ride the Tour de France in 2025 but is scheduled to kick his season off at the AlUla Tour at the end of January, before racing a full Classics season and perhaps heading to either the Giro or Vuelta, depending on where or if Q36.5 land a wildcard entry.

His departure leaves Ineos without one of their best riders. However, it allows them to refocus away from a dwindling relationship and look to bounce back from their worst season, results-wise, since they were founded in 2010 as Team Sky. Carlos Rodríguez, Egan Bernal, Filippo Ganna, Geraint Thomas and Josh Tarling will be their key leaders throughout 2025.