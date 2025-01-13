'What happened with me was business, it was nothing personal' - Tom Pidcock moves on after Ineos departure

Briton expands on split from former team, adding that he was sure of Q36.5 move 'from the first meeting'

Tom Pidcock riding with his new Q36.5 teammates at the squad's pre-season training camp in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock has expanded on his split with Ineos Grenadiers after four years at the British team, saying that "it was time to change" while admitting that he was "struggling" to answer queries on why things ended as they did with the team.

The 25-year-old, who is set to make his season debut at the AlUla Tour in two weeks, has made the switch from the WorldTour to ProTeam Q36.5 for the 2025 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Swiss squad, ending the most high-profile transfer saga of 2024.

