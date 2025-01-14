Q36.5 aiming for Grand Tour debut at Giro d'Italia, says Doug Ryder

Swiss squad also targeting Vuelta start and Tom Pidcock GC bid in Spain

Tom Pidcock and Matteo Badilatti leading the 2025 Q36.5 squad on a training ride in Spain last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swiss second division team Q36.5 are aiming to make their Grand Tour debut via a wildcard slot at May's Giro d'Italia, team boss Doug Ryder has said, with the Vuelta a España also in their – and Tom Pidcock's – sights.

The team is aiming high heading into their third year at ProTeam level, having brought multi-discipline star Pidcock aboard after the Brit broke his Ineos Grenadiers contract three seasons early.

