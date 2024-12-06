'2025 is about to get lit' - Tom Pidcock joins Q36.5 after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

British rider signs three-year contract in a bid to reboot his career

Tom Pidcock at the start of the La Fleche Wallonne
Tom Pidcock has announced he will join the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team after terminating his contract with Ineos Grenadiers.

“This isn’t just a change of jersey; it’s the start of something special,” said Pidcock after posting a video on social media of him lighting a match and saying: "2025 is about to get lit."  

