'2025 is about to get lit' - Tom Pidcock joins Q36.5 after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock at the start of the La Fleche Wallonne

Tom Pidcock has announced he will join the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team after terminating his contract with Ineos Grenadiers.

“This isn’t just a change of jersey; it’s the start of something special,” said Pidcock after posting a video on social media of him lighting a match and saying: "2025 is about to get lit."

“The chance to work with a team that’s growing, with incredible partners and brands, is something that motivates me. I can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve together," he added in an official team announcement.

“I know the challenge that we face getting to where we want to be but it’s an adventure and I’m excited for it,” he added.

Q36.5 is a second-division ProTeam but signing Pidcock could secure them wild card invitations to major WorldTour races and possibly a Grand Tour in 2025.

"I love racing my bike, and I’m looking forward to making that a priority. Joining a team that believes in me and shares my vision of success makes this an incredibly important step in my career. Let’s make it happen," Pidcock said.

Pidcock signed off from Ineos Grenadiers saying: "When one door closes another opens…"

Little is known about his contract termination but he was clearly unhappy at the British super team, with him being "deselected" from Il Lombardia considered as a final straw.

Pidcock attended an Ineos Grenadiers November camp in Manchester but never committed to staying with the team in 2025 and was not seen at their Spanish training camp.

Meanwhile, Q36.5 team manager Doug Ryder was working on signing Pidcock for 2025 and beyond. The UCI approved the contract termination and then the new deal with Q36.5, with billionaire team backer Ivan Glasenberg expected to bankroll Pidcock's signing by boosting the team's budget.

Pidcock reportedly earned more than three million Euro per year at Ineos Grenadiers.

Q36.5 said the 25-year-old British rider is set to bring his passion, ambition, and world-class talent to the team as they take on new challenges together.

Scott quickly confirmed that Pidcock would switch to riding their bikes in 2025 as part of his move to Q36.5. A trusted source told Cyclingnews that Pidcock would continue to use Pinarello bikes in mountain biking. Glasenberg also has a majority stake in Pinarello.

The team has a 24-rider roster, with Pidcock the new team leader and standout rider. The squad also includes sprinters Giacomo Nizzolo and Matteo Moschetti, and Australia's Damian Howson. New riders for 2025 include Milan Vader, Emīls Liepiņš and Sjoerd Bax.

"We are honoured to welcome Tom Pidcock to the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team,” said Ryder.

"Tom is a true embodiment of passion and competitive spirit, qualities that resonate deeply with our team’s values. His extraordinary talent, both on and off the bike, and his proven ability to win at the WorldTour level make him a game-changing addition to our roster. We look forward to writing this next chapter together."

Pidcock will also help Q36.5 develop their cycling clothing.

"With his revolutionary, multi-disciplinary approach that has versatility at its heart, Tom is the perfect embodiment of our own approach to product development,” Luigi Bergamo, the founder, and R&D Director of Q36.5 said.

"Having Tom as part of the team offers us the opportunity not just to compete for victory at the world’s most prestigious races but also to continue to push the very boundaries of Q36.5’s vision of what the future of performance cycling clothing can be.

"I can’t wait to send him his first pair of Dottore bib shorts and hear what he thinks!”