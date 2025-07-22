'As a person serving a lifetime ban, Mr Bruyneel was not authorized to be present' - UCI objects to Lance Armstrong's former manager's appearance at Tour de France on stage 12

Almost seven years into his lifetime ban for his role in doping by Lance Armstrong and his US Postal Service teammates between 1999 and 2005, Johan Bruyneel was back at the Tour de France last week as a guest of the Flemish television channel VRT1 and the Vive le vélo show, hosted by Karl Vannieuwkerke.

Bruyneel was present in Auch at the start of Thursday's stage to Hautacam, and posted photos on Instagram of him in front of a board listing all of the winners of the Tour de France. The board still lists Lance Armstrong as the winner from 1999 to 2005 despite the American being stripped of those titles by the UCI.

"Swung by the Tour de France last Thursday in the Pyrenees for the Hautacam stage," Bruyneel wrote. "Hung out at the Village Départ, wandered past the team buses, and said hi to half the peloton (or at least it felt like it). Great to catch up with old friends, familiar faces, and plenty of stories. Still the same amazing energy."

However, the warm feelings evaporated on Tuesday after the UCI issued a press release slamming Tour organisers ASO for providing a credential to the banned Belgian.

"As a person serving a lifetime ban, Mr Bruyneel was therefore not authorised to be present in the Tour de France start village or team area," the UCI statement read.

"On October 25, 2018, Mr Bruyneel was sanctioned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) with a life ban for anti-doping rules violations when he worked with the US Postal Service Pro Cycling Team and the Discovery Channel Pro Cycling Team.

"In accordance with Article 10.14 of the World Anti-Doping Code and the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, Mr Bruyneel is banned for life from taking part in any activity related to cycling. While he is free to attend a cycling event registered on the UCI International Calendar - such as the Tour de France - as a regular spectator, he is strictly prohibited from participating in the event in any role or capacity, or from accessing areas that are closed to the public. This includes, in particular, areas of the Tour de France that require accreditation."

Accreditation at the Tour de France is handled by ASO, which the UCI pointed out.

"The UCI confirms that it has contacted ASO to clarify whether Mr Bruyneel was granted an official accreditation, to understand how this could have happened, and to ensure that no further accreditation will be issued to him," the UCI stated. "The UCI stresses that it is closely following this matter and will take all appropriate measures."

Bruyneel was defiant after learning of the UCI's objections.

"It seems that the president of the UCI, David 'the Selfie King' Lappartient, didn't like the fact that I visited the Tour de France last week. I've said already many times, also to him personally, that I find his attitude being one of hypocrisy. After receiving this press statement, I have contacted him personally again, but he hasn't responded (yet).

"I hereby want to reiterate how pleasant it felt to have been present at the Tour and really appreciated the many warm welcome gestures from the many people I have met at this occasion. I'm waiting for your reply to my messages on my WhatsApp, @DLappartient."

