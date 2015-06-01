Trending

Valverde remains top of WorldTour standings after Giro d'Italia

Contador moves up to second place

Image 1 of 5

UCI World Tour logo

UCI World Tour logo
(Image credit: UCI)
Image 2 of 5

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was in total control at Fleche

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was in total control at Fleche
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

The 2015 Giro podium all together

The 2015 Giro podium all together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Etixx-Quickstep came in fourth place

Etixx-Quickstep came in fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Alberto Contador on the top step of the podium

Alberto Contador on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde has retained his lead in the individual WorldTour standings following the completion of the Giro d'Italia. Valverde has led the standings since his Liège–Bastogne–Liège victory in April with 338 points to his name. Overall victory at the Giro has seen Alberto Contador improve 21 positions to second place on the standings with 307 points. Etixx-Quick Step and Spain remain the respective leaders of the team and nation classifications.

Related Articles

News shorts: Valverde takes over WorldTour lead

Valverde remains top of WorldTour standings

Alberto Contador wins Giro d'Italia overall

Aru and Landa shine but Astana fall short of biggest prize at Giro d'Italia

Contador picked up 170 points for his Giro d'Italia victory plus points for his stage placing's through the first grand tour of the season. Fabio Aru (Astana) was another big mover on the standings as he picked up 130 points for his second place overall, two stage wins and stage placing's to rise from 46th to seventh overall. Aru’s teammate Mikel Landa rose from 79 to 19 after he finished third overall.

Richie Porte, who withdrew from the Giro d'Italia due to injury, sits third on the standings having been the WorldTour leader for 11 events with 304 points. Alexander Kristoff, who has 15 victories to his name this season so far, is fourth on 237 points while John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) is fifth, five points in arrears to Kristoff. 150 riders have scored WorldTour points in 2015.

The top four teams remained unchanged with Etixx-Quick Step top on 861 points, followed by Katusha (844), Team Sky (758) and Movistar (743). Astana improved from tenth to fifth overall on the back of Aru and Landa's podium places at the Giro. Tinkoff-Saxo moved up one place from seventh to sixth on the standings.
IAM Cycling is now the only team with less than 100 points having accumulated 99 points so far this season while Cannondale-Garmin can thanks Ryder Hesjedal’s fifth place for boosting its tally to 135 points.

Spain continues its dominance on the nations' ranking with a haul over 400 points bigger than second placed Australia having become the first nation to break through the 1000 points barrier for 2015. Australia, the first leaders of the classification sit on 660 points with Spain on 1096 points thanks to Contador and Landa’s Giro results.

Colombia remains in third place on 583 points with Italy improving two places to fourth on 553 points. The Netherlands rounds out the top five with 479 points while Canada and Costa Rica recorded their first WorldTour points of the season courtesy of Hesjedal and Andrey Amador (Movistar) respectively.

WorldTour standings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team338pts
2Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo307
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky304
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha237
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin232
6Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha230
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana212
8Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step209
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida196
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step195
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team189
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky184
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team178
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx-Quick Step165
15Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha163
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale156
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge155
18Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx-Quick Step152
19Mikel Landa (Esp) Astana148
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step140
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo136
22lnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha134
23Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky130
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ130
25Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team115

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step861pts
2Team Katusha844
3Team Sky758
4Movistar Team743
5Astana553
6Tinkoff-Saxo550
7BMC Racing Team463
8Orica-GreenEdge394
9Lampre-Merida354
10Giant-Alpecin314
11Lotto-Soudal260
12Ag2r-La Mondiale245
13FDJ179
14Trek Factory Racing165
15LottoNL-Jumbo158
16Cannondale-Garmin135
17IAM Cycling99

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1096pts
2Australia660
3Colombia583
4Italy553
5Netherlands479
6France473
7Great Britain376
8Belgium376
9Germany278
10Czech Republic276
11Norway237
12Poland228
13Russia197
14Portugal196
15Slovenia185