Valverde remains top of WorldTour standings after Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 UCI World Tour logo (Image credit: UCI) Image 2 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was in total control at Fleche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The 2015 Giro podium all together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Etixx-Quickstep came in fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde has retained his lead in the individual WorldTour standings following the completion of the Giro d'Italia. Valverde has led the standings since his Liège–Bastogne–Liège victory in April with 338 points to his name. Overall victory at the Giro has seen Alberto Contador improve 21 positions to second place on the standings with 307 points. Etixx-Quick Step and Spain remain the respective leaders of the team and nation classifications.

Contador picked up 170 points for his Giro d'Italia victory plus points for his stage placing's through the first grand tour of the season. Fabio Aru (Astana) was another big mover on the standings as he picked up 130 points for his second place overall, two stage wins and stage placing's to rise from 46th to seventh overall. Aru’s teammate Mikel Landa rose from 79 to 19 after he finished third overall.

Richie Porte, who withdrew from the Giro d'Italia due to injury, sits third on the standings having been the WorldTour leader for 11 events with 304 points. Alexander Kristoff, who has 15 victories to his name this season so far, is fourth on 237 points while John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) is fifth, five points in arrears to Kristoff. 150 riders have scored WorldTour points in 2015.

The top four teams remained unchanged with Etixx-Quick Step top on 861 points, followed by Katusha (844), Team Sky (758) and Movistar (743). Astana improved from tenth to fifth overall on the back of Aru and Landa's podium places at the Giro. Tinkoff-Saxo moved up one place from seventh to sixth on the standings.

IAM Cycling is now the only team with less than 100 points having accumulated 99 points so far this season while Cannondale-Garmin can thanks Ryder Hesjedal’s fifth place for boosting its tally to 135 points.

Spain continues its dominance on the nations' ranking with a haul over 400 points bigger than second placed Australia having become the first nation to break through the 1000 points barrier for 2015. Australia, the first leaders of the classification sit on 660 points with Spain on 1096 points thanks to Contador and Landa’s Giro results.

Colombia remains in third place on 583 points with Italy improving two places to fourth on 553 points. The Netherlands rounds out the top five with 479 points while Canada and Costa Rica recorded their first WorldTour points of the season courtesy of Hesjedal and Andrey Amador (Movistar) respectively.



WorldTour standings

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 338 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 307 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 304 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 237 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin 232 6 Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha 230 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana 212 8 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step 209 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 196 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step 195 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 189 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 184 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 178 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx-Quick Step 165 15 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha 163 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 156 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 155 18 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx-Quick Step 152 19 Mikel Landa (Esp) Astana 148 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 140 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 22 lnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 134 23 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 130 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 130 25 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 115

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx-Quick Step 861 pts 2 Team Katusha 844 3 Team Sky 758 4 Movistar Team 743 5 Astana 553 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 550 7 BMC Racing Team 463 8 Orica-GreenEdge 394 9 Lampre-Merida 354 10 Giant-Alpecin 314 11 Lotto-Soudal 260 12 Ag2r-La Mondiale 245 13 FDJ 179 14 Trek Factory Racing 165 15 LottoNL-Jumbo 158 16 Cannondale-Garmin 135 17 IAM Cycling 99