Valverde remains top of WorldTour standings after Giro d'Italia
Contador moves up to second place
Alejandro Valverde has retained his lead in the individual WorldTour standings following the completion of the Giro d'Italia. Valverde has led the standings since his Liège–Bastogne–Liège victory in April with 338 points to his name. Overall victory at the Giro has seen Alberto Contador improve 21 positions to second place on the standings with 307 points. Etixx-Quick Step and Spain remain the respective leaders of the team and nation classifications.
Contador picked up 170 points for his Giro d'Italia victory plus points for his stage placing's through the first grand tour of the season. Fabio Aru (Astana) was another big mover on the standings as he picked up 130 points for his second place overall, two stage wins and stage placing's to rise from 46th to seventh overall. Aru’s teammate Mikel Landa rose from 79 to 19 after he finished third overall.
Richie Porte, who withdrew from the Giro d'Italia due to injury, sits third on the standings having been the WorldTour leader for 11 events with 304 points. Alexander Kristoff, who has 15 victories to his name this season so far, is fourth on 237 points while John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) is fifth, five points in arrears to Kristoff. 150 riders have scored WorldTour points in 2015.
The top four teams remained unchanged with Etixx-Quick Step top on 861 points, followed by Katusha (844), Team Sky (758) and Movistar (743). Astana improved from tenth to fifth overall on the back of Aru and Landa's podium places at the Giro. Tinkoff-Saxo moved up one place from seventh to sixth on the standings.
IAM Cycling is now the only team with less than 100 points having accumulated 99 points so far this season while Cannondale-Garmin can thanks Ryder Hesjedal’s fifth place for boosting its tally to 135 points.
Spain continues its dominance on the nations' ranking with a haul over 400 points bigger than second placed Australia having become the first nation to break through the 1000 points barrier for 2015. Australia, the first leaders of the classification sit on 660 points with Spain on 1096 points thanks to Contador and Landa’s Giro results.
Colombia remains in third place on 583 points with Italy improving two places to fourth on 553 points. The Netherlands rounds out the top five with 479 points while Canada and Costa Rica recorded their first WorldTour points of the season courtesy of Hesjedal and Andrey Amador (Movistar) respectively.
WorldTour standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|338
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|307
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|304
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|237
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin
|232
|6
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|230
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
|212
|8
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step
|209
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|196
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step
|195
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|189
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|184
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|178
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx-Quick Step
|165
|15
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|163
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|156
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|155
|18
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx-Quick Step
|152
|19
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Astana
|148
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|140
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|22
|lnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|23
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|130
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|130
|25
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|115
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quick Step
|861
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|844
|3
|Team Sky
|758
|4
|Movistar Team
|743
|5
|Astana
|553
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|550
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|463
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|394
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|354
|10
|Giant-Alpecin
|314
|11
|Lotto-Soudal
|260
|12
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|245
|13
|FDJ
|179
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|165
|15
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|158
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin
|135
|17
|IAM Cycling
|99
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1096
|pts
|2
|Australia
|660
|3
|Colombia
|583
|4
|Italy
|553
|5
|Netherlands
|479
|6
|France
|473
|7
|Great Britain
|376
|8
|Belgium
|376
|9
|Germany
|278
|10
|Czech Republic
|276
|11
|Norway
|237
|12
|Poland
|228
|13
|Russia
|197
|14
|Portugal
|196
|15
|Slovenia
|185
