Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 21

Iljo Keisse on the final podium in Milan.

After a quiet start to the day, Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) won the final stage of the Giro d’Italia in dramatic style as the breakaway held off the sprinters’ teams. Keisse beat Orica-GreenEdge’s Luke Durbridge in a two-man sprint to the line, with Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) taking third from the bunch behind.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sealed his overall victory at the Giro as he rode home inside the bunch. The Spaniard held up three fingers to indicate three Giro d’Italia titles, unable to let go of the 2011 victory that was taken from him following a positive test for Clenbuterol. Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa ensured that there were two Astana riders on the podium, as the Kazakh team wrapped up the team classification.