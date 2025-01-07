Arnaud De Lie - keeping up with Pogačar at GP Québec 'really boosts my confidence' for 2025

By
published

Lotto leader aiming to compete for spring Classics wins, including an Omloop Het Nieuwsblad triumph in the Belgian tricolor

Arnaud De Lie
Arnaud De Lie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud De Lie has laid out his goals for the 2025 season as he and Lotto take aim at promotion back to the WorldTour following relegation from cycling's top division back in 2022.

The Belgian sprinter/Classics man is just 22 but he's the main man on the roster this season, his fourth in the pro ranks. De Lie has already racked up 26 wins in his career, including the Belgian Championships last season and the GP Québec two years ago, and this season he'll be targeting success during the spring Classics.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.