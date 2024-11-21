Archibald and Bibic to defend titles in new UCI Track Champions League series

Five-round series starts Saturday, November 23 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Katie Archibald celebrates her Endurance Winners Trophy at 2023 Track Champions League
Katie Archibald celebrates her Endurance Winners Trophy at 2023 Track Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)
The final countdown is underway for a fresh series of the UCI Track Champions League, starting this Saturday in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France with Britain's Katie Archibald, New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews and Canadian Dylan Bibic three of the top names hoping to renew their 2023 overall victories.

"I can’t wait to get back on the track and try to defend my title from last year. This season has had some ups and downs for me," Archibald said in a pre-series statement.

"But this is an opportunity to end it on a high. I want to race well and make the most of the form I've got - especially in front of a home crowd at the Lee Valley velodrome."

