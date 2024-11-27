Anna van der Breggen heads to Rwanda to recon 2025 World Championships course ahead of return

Two-time road race world champion heads to Kigali before coming out of retirement at SD Worx-Protime in the new year

While Anna van der Breggen's return to racing out of retirement with SD Worx-Protime will start in 2025, the former two-time road race world champion is already checking out the course for next year's Worlds in Rwanda. 

The Dutch star revealed she would come back to racing in June after finishing her illustrious career back in September 2021 at the Worlds in Leuven, however, she's getting a head start with an early recon trip to the epicentre of Kigali 2025.

