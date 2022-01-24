Anna Kay out of 'cross Worlds with concussion
The British team will race the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend without Anna Kay. The 22-year-old was due to be the sole representative of the country in the elite women's race.
Kay posted to her Instagram page that she was advised not to travel after suffering a head injury during the warm-up at the World Cup in Hoogerheide on Sunday.
"And just like that my American adventure is gone," Kay wrote. "A pre-race fall at yesterday’s World Cup in Hoogerheide on the hurdles led to a head injury. Tried to race but stepped off as I wasn't right."
Kay dropped out of the Hoogerheide World Cup after two laps of racing and then, she says, was assessed by the Great Britain team under their concussion protocol and they decided it was not safe for her to travel.
"Big disappointment but correct decision. Time now to cheer on my GB teammates this weekend and rest up for the last weeks of the season," she concluded.
Kay won the bronze medal in the Women's under-23 category in Dubendorf at the 2020 World Championships and has been racing in her first season as an elite rider for StarCasino this year. She scored two victories this season at the C2 Ethias Cross in November and the National Trophy Series in Broughton this month.
