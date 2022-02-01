UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup #15 - Hoogerheide 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Eli Iserbyt claims victory at Hoogerheide World CupLars van der Haar second and Tom Pidcock third
-
Marianne Vos lays down Worlds marker with Hoogerheide World Cup victoryDutchwoman surges clear of Brand and Pieterse on final lap
Stages
-
UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup #15 - Hoogerheide 202223 January 2022 | Hoogerheide | CDM
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.