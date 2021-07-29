Anna Henderson takes first pro win at Tour de Belle Isle en Terre

Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) secured the first pro victory of her career at the opening stage of the UCI 2.2 Tour de Belle Isle en Terre-Kreiz Breizh Elites Dames. Henderson's victory means that she also took the first leader's jersey of the two-day race in France, which takes place July 29-30.

"I’m really happy with this win. The girls were super strong today. We were all in the front to either attack or to counter them. The girls helped me a lot so I could save my energy for the final," Henderson said.

"Anouska’s [Koster] attack in the final lap was perfect. That way I could follow and wait for the sprint. I was confident in my sprint and luckily I managed to finish it off.

"It’s my first professional victory. We have shown the true meaning of teamwork and I’m more than proud of the team in how we rode today. This win is also for them."

Henderson was the fastest from a breakaway of four the succeeded to the finish line of the 124.2km race from Callac to Pontrieux. She outsprinted runner-up Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM), her Jumbo-Visma teammate Anouska Koster in third, and Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM) in fourth.

Henderson now leads the overall classification heading into the final stage 2, a 133.6km race from Saint-Connan to Ploumagoar on Friday.

Henderson joined the new Jumbo-Visma women's team when it launched in January. She had previously raced for Team Sunweb last year and TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank as a trainee in 2019, when she finished second overall at Tour de Belle Isle en Terre.

Now on a team led by Marianne Vos, Henderson has had a strong season with top-10 finishes at Le Samyn des Dames and the Healthy Ageing Tour and Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour.

She was also instrumental in helping Vos to victory at Gent-Wevelgem and was a strong support rider at Tour of Flanders, Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Her form has only gotten even stronger as she finished third overall at the recent Baloise Belgium Tour, and now looks in prime position to win the overall title at Tour de Belle Isle en Terre.

Henderson’s victory is Jumbo-Visma’s fifth win this season. Vos previously won Gent-Wevelgem, Amstel Gold Race and two stages in the Giro d’Italia Donne.