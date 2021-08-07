Anna Henderson extends contract with Jumbo-Visma until 2024

Anna Henderson has signed a deal to ride for Jumbo-Visma until the 2024 season after taking her first professional victory at the 2.2 Tour de Belle Isle en Terre - Kreiz Breizh Elites last week.

The 22-year-old British rider has played an integral role for the team so far this season including working for Marianne Vos in the Classics.

As well as fulfilling a domestique role, Henderson has also had opportunities to ride for herself and took third overall at the 2.1 Baloise Ladies Tour last month.

Henderson, who started her sporting career as a skier before switching to cycling in 2016, hopes to continue her upward trajectory with the team.

“I am super excited to spend the next three years in a really good environment and with people who really believe in me. I have already learned a lot this season,” she said.

“Tour de Belle is the highlight of this season so far for me, considering it's my first pro win and the way the team performed there. Gent-Wevelgem was also an important moment for the team and me. That race was a big step in the development of us as a team. I hope I can help Team Jumbo-Visma to become the best team in the world. With this team, I want to reach the top. That is the goal.”

Henderson began her career on British domestic teams where she gained a string of impressive results at the national level. She then spent the latter part of the 2019 season with Tibco-SVB. That same year she was part of the bronze medal-winning GB mixed relay TTT team at the Harrogate world championships.

She then spent last season on Team Sunweb before joining the newly-formed Jumbo-Visma Women’s team. Alongside racing, Henderson is studying for an undergraduate degree at the University of Birmingham.

Jumbo-Visma Women’s Team manager Esra Tromp highlighted the Briton development.

“In the past few months Anna has made a huge development, which we are all very proud of. Anna is a very nice rider to work with,” she said.

“Her positive attitude, inquisitive nature and drive are wonderful to see and very inspiring. I am very happy that we will continue to work with Anna on our common goals in the coming years.”

So far, Henderson is the first rider for whom the team have announced a contract extension.