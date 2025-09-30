An unlikely King of the Mountain – Sprinter Patrick Eddy goes from 'just trying to make the climb a bit tougher' to a climbers' jersey at Le Tour de Langkawi

Focus still on sprint stage win as 'I don't have a job for next year, so yeah, I'm here chasing some big results'

Patrick Eddy (Picnic Post NL) steps into the climbers&#039; jersey on stage 3 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi 2025
Patrick Eddy (Picnic Post NL) steps into the climbers' jersey on stage 3 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 (Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

At the start of the day, no one expected Australian rider Patrick Eddy (Picnic Post NL) to be standing on the podium in the jersey of a King of the Mountains leader at the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, not even Patrick Eddy.

This was the day that was supposed to test the sprinters early, with three categorised climbs lined up in a row all within the first 66 kilometres of the race and, while some were quickly falling out the back, Eddy was out the front.

With the Vuelta a España having been his last race, Eddy wasn't for a second worried that he might be one of the sprinters who struggled on the climbs, even if the pace set was hard, so he was happy to push things along and try to keep the breaks jumping to help the team's "real climbers" Oliver Peace and Matt Dinham, who is just returning to racing after two years away grappling with an injury, tarsal tunnel syndrome and then the recovery from surgery.

