Amgen Women's Race: Stage 3 highlights - Video

The top 3 on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With WorldTour wins already under her belt in 2017 at Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders, Coryn Rivera added stage 3 of the Amgen Women's Race to her palmares by winning the sprint into Sacramento.

The American has enjoyed a breakout season with Team Sunweb and continued her good start to the year by beating home Cuban national champion and Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5).

In the battle for the overall, Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the yellow jersey but had her lead trimmed to just one second with one stage to come. Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) will start the final stage confident of picking up the bonus seconds to set up an intriguing conclusion to the 2017 edition of the race.

