American Van Gilder secures world title in Masters Cyclo-cross

Image 1 of 4 Accomplished veteran Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 4 One of the most decorated cyclists in America, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) find the mud a bit challenging today (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 3 of 4 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) (Image credit: William Douglas Graham) Image 4 of 4 Race winner Laura Van Gilder went on to repeat her win from last year (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)

American Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) won the 55-59 category world title at the 2018 Masters World Championships in Mol, Belgium on Friday.

"Going to see lots of sand at the Master's World Championships in Mol, Belgium," Van Gilder wrote in a post on Instagram ahead of the event.

"Can't wait to return, 10 years after it all began in Hoogerheide, Holland. Thanks to everyone for pushing me to do this and to all my sponsors."

Van Gilder won the event after finishing a minute ahead of Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Belgium) and more than two minute ahead of third-placed Suzie Godart (Luxembourg).

There were multiple riders from the US competing in the event, including Lisa Fitzgerald, who placed sixth, and Teresa Jarzemkoski in ninth.

Athletes who compete in UCI-ranked races can compete at the Masters World Championships as long as they don't accumulate more than 100 points in the world ranking.

Van Gilder had previously raced UCI C2-level Nittany Lion Cross, where she finished second and third, and the HPCX, where she finished sixth and third. She also picked up UCI points at DCCX weekend. She was 13th at the C1-level Charm City Cross. She is currently ranked 132nd in the UCI world ranking for cyclo-cross with 89 points.