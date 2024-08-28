American Tyler Stites jumps to ProTeam level with Caja Rural on two-year deal

By
published

US rider caught attention of Spanish team with medals at US Pro Road Nationals and European races with Project Echelon Racing

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) wins stage 1 of the Tour de Beauce 2024
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) wins stage 1 of the Tour de Beauce 2024 (Image credit: Brian Black Hodes/Velo Images)

2024 Tour of the Gila GC winner Tyler Stites has signed a two-year contract to race for Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and will move from the US-based Continental programme Project Echelon Racing to begin the 2025 season.

"I am very excited to make the jump to the ProTeam level, something I have been working towards for a long time," Stites told Cyclingnews.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).