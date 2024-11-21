American Criterium Cup juggles eight-race US calendar for fourth edition in 2025

Organisers of the American Criterium Cup confirmed the eight-race schedule for a fourth edition of the collection of established, one-day US races for elite women and men in 2025. 

The series has an almost identical calendar with a few geographic changes for a zig-zagging pattern across eight central and western US states. Racing begins June 6 at the Friday night race for Saint Francis Tulsa Tough in Oklahoma and culminates Labour Day weekend at the Gateway Cup in Missouri. 

