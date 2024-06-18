Alexandr Vlasov among four cyclists from Russia, Belarus eligible to compete at Paris Olympics

By
published

Tamara Dronova, Alena Ivanchenko and Hanna Tserakh also named as Individual Neutral Athletes

Team Bora's Russian rider Aleksandr Vlasov takes part in a breakaway in the sixth stage of the 76th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 174,1km between Hauterives and Le Collet d'Allevard, French Alps, on June 7, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Aleksandr Vlasov takes part in a breakaway in the sixth stage of the 76th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has put forward a list of Russian and Belarusian athletes that will be eligible to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which includes four road cyclists.

The riders who are eligible to race the road cycling events include Bora Hansgrohe's Aleksandr Vlasov, Roland's Tamara Dronova and UAE Team ADQ's Alena Ivanchenko who all have Russian passports. Belarusian Hanna Tserakh, who rides with BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf Ambedo, was also named among the Individual Neutral Athletes (IANs).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.