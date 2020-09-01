Kristoff wears diamond-encrusted Scicon sunglasses worth €5,000 on Tour de France podium

After his win on the crash-marred first stage of this year's Tour de France, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) earned himself more than just a stage win, he had also picked up the first yellow jersey of the 2020 race. However, for his time on the podium, Kristoff wasn't just sporting a new jersey, he was also spotted wearing a new pair of custom Scicon cycling sunglasses.

Less than 48 hours after Scicon launched the Aerowing and Aeroshade sunglasses , Kristoff turned the bling up to 11 by wearing a pair of gold-plated, diamond-encrusted Aerowing sunglasses.

Image 1 of 4 The €5,000 sunglasses worn by Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Scicon) Image 2 of 4 The glasses were worn during Kristoff's podium time after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 He has since returned to wearing less extravagant eyewear, matching his time in yellow (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 For stage 3, he was sporting another new pair, the Aeroshade, in colour-matching green (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Scicon, the sunglasses are worth approximately €5,000 courtesy of 36 Brilliant Cut diamonds, 18 of which can be found on each of the frame's arms in the shape of a number 1. The gold plating can be found forming the Scicon logo which surrounds the diamonds at the temple position, the sunglasses use the bronze coloured lens, and the remainder of the frame is white, with black rubber ear grips.

Unfortunately for Kristoff, it doesn't look as though he's been given the chance to keep the glasses, as Scicon has since confirmed that the custom glasses are also likely to be spotted on the faces of its other sponsored teams, including NTT Pro Cycling and Israel Start-Up Nation, if and when they get podium time of their own. Given the COVID-19 restrictions of the race, if they are being shared, let's hope they're being properly cleaned between use.

No weight has been quoted for the glasses, but given the cost - and seemingly shared nature of the prize - it seems as though the eyewear is a podium-only option. Kristoff has since been spotted wearing both yellow and green replicas of Scicon's new Aeroshade sunglasses to match his subsequent days in both the maillots jaune and vert.

This isn't the first example of podium-specific eyewear. The most famous example is Peter Sagan, who has spent much of his podium time sporting skiing goggles from his eyewear sponsor, 100%.