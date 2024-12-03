Alejandro Valverde a candidate to become national coach at Spanish Cycling Federation

Current national team coach Pascual Momparler set to move in new role with federation

Alejandro Valverde could be the front-runner of a series of candidates for a men's national team road coach at the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation. 

According to a report in AS, current coach Pascual Momparler is expected to move into a new role within the federation.

