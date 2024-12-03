Alejandro Valverde a candidate to become national coach at Spanish Cycling Federation

Alejandro Valverde could be the front-runner of a series of candidates for a men's national team road coach at the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation.

According to a report in AS, current coach Pascual Momparler is expected to move into a new role within the federation.

Valverde retired from professional road racing two years ago after a two-decade-long career with 133 race wins, including the road race world title in 2018 and 348 podium finishes.

He has continued competing in gravel racing, having won a handful of UCI Gravel World Series events in the past two years, including La Indomable twice, and finishing fourth overall at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships. His current contract with Movistar, of which he is an ambassador, is set to come to an end; he has not yet confirmed a renewal.

Valverde's cycling career isn't without controversy after being implicated in the Operacion Puerto blood doping scandal, of which he has denied his involvement, and then served a subsequent two-year ban from 2009-2011.

The Royal Spanish Cycling Federation recently announced a new President José Vicioso, who took over from José Luis López Cerrón in November.

Vicioso addressed various issues and changes during his first week, which included hiring a new road coach for the men's and women's road national teams. According to AS, the current women's national team road coach, Gema Pascual, aims to continue in the position.

AS also reported that the roles will be confirmed by the end of December.