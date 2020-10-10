Alé BTC Ljubljana pull out of Gent-Wevelgem after COVID-19 positive test

Alé BTC Ljubljana announced on Saturday that they will not participate at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday after they were notified of a positive test for COVID-19 within the team.

"Riders and staff in the team bubble underwent a double test before Gent-Wevelgem and, although the team complied with all the protocols and the expected safety bubble, the laboratory that carried out the tests today informed us of the presence of positivity," said the team's doctor, Claudio Sprenger.

"For this reason, we immediately implemented the protocol dictated by the Union Cycliste Internationale and, also according to the laws enforced in Belgium, the whole team has entered into quarantine. In agreement with the technical staff, we have decided not to take part in the race scheduled for tomorrow in Belgium."

This is the second COVID-19 case among the Women's WorldTour this week, after CCC-Liv were forced to pull out of Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 coronavirus test within the team.

Alé BTC Ljubljana were registered to compete in Gent-Wevelgem with former winner Marta Bastianelli, along with Maaike Boogaard, Eugenia Bujak, Mavi Garcia, Tatiana Guderzo and Eri Yonamine.

The team also competed at the mid-week Brabantse Pijl where Garcia placed ninth and Anastasiia Chursina was 16th, Yonamine was 29th, Bastianelli finished 30th, Bujack was 38th and Boogaard did not finish the race.

The team are next scheduled to compete at the Tour of Flanders on October 18 and AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne on October 20.