Alaphilippe and Evenepoel lead Deceuninck-QuickStep at Canadian WorldTour races

Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel will head their Deceuninck-QuickStep team at the GP Cycliste de Québec and the GP Cycliste de Montréal one-day races later this week. Both riders will use the Canadian WorldTour events as some of their last preparation ahead of the UCI Road World Championships road race in Yorkshire, in the UK, which are held from September 22-29.

Alaphilippe, who will represent France, is one of the big favourites for the Worlds road race on September 29, while 19-year-old Belgian star Evenepoel will ride both the road race and the individual time trial, which takes place on September 25.

The two riders will be supported in Quebec this Friday by Kasper Asgreen, Mikkel Honoré, Enric Mas, Pieter Serry and Dries Devenyns, while the same roster will also take part in the Montreal race on Sunday.

"We head to Canada with many of the guys who did a very strong Deutschland Tour two weeks ago – riders who are motivated to again be in the thick of the action and bring other good results to the team in what has been another remarkable season," said sports director Davide Bramati on Deceuninck-QuickStep's website, with the team having so far scored 59 wins in 2019 – and fast approaching the total tally of 73 victories they took last season.

"Quebec and Montreal are two really tough races, and hardly give you a moment of respite, but our roster possesses the depth, strength and determination necessary to be there when it will matter and have a say in the outcome," he said.

Deceuninck-QuickStep for the GP Cycliste de Québec and the GP Cycliste de Montréal: Julian Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, Dries Devenyns, Remco Evenepoel, Mikkel Honoré, Enric Mas, Pieter Serry