AG2R La Mondiale rev up for 2016 at Spanish camp - Gallery
Blue skies echo new team kit
The AG2R-La Mondiale team is making its final preparations for the 2016 season with a training camp in Gandia, Spain for the riders not in action in the Tour Down Under or the Tour de San Luis in Argentina. On Thursday the riders clocked up a six-and-a-half hour ride after also working hard on Wednesday.
Tour de France leader Romain Bardet is leading the group in Spain while Domenico Pozzovivo is with the squad in Australia and Jean-Christophe Peraud and Alexis Vuillermoz lead the team in the Tour de San Luis.
The French WorldTour team has tweaked the design of their team colours for 2016, with the blue more prominent on the left shoulder, while brown continues to dominate and covers the left shoulder and shorts.
AG2R-La Mondiale will hold its official team presentation in Paris on February 1, after the riders return from the early racing but before the team’s European debut.
New signings for 2016 include François Bidard, Jesse Sergent and French veteran Cyril Gautier, lifting the team’s rosters to 30 riders.
"Our team is made to shine during the mountain races such as in the Tour de Romandie, the Giro, the Criterium du Dauphine, the Tour and the Vuelta but we have also great expectations about the Classics,” team manager Vincent Lavenu explained recently.
“Last year Alexis Gougeard appeared to be comfortable with his first Paris-Roubaix. Alexis Vuillermoz, Romain Bardet and Domenico Pozzovivo had also satisfying results in the Ardennes Classics. That is why we have revised upwards our season’s objectives. We definitely have the roster to be among the best five or six teams of the WorldTour general classification.”
