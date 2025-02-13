After three years' retirement, Dutch star Anna van der Breggen pins race number on again at Setmana Valenciana

By
published

Former World and Olympic champion back this week in four-day Spanish race

Anna van der Breggen at the 2025 SDWorx-ProTime team launch
Anna van der Breggen at the 2025 SDWorx-ProTime team launch (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been more than three years since Anna van der Breggen last took part in a road race, but the former World and Olympic champion is set to pin on a race number again today in Spain.

The SD Worx-ProTime racer will be taking part in the four-day Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana, which starts on Thursday 13 in Alzira and finishes on Sunday in Alicante.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

