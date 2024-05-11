After latest victory, Giro d’Italia leader Tadej Pogačar defends strategy of winning as many stages as possible

‘I’m 100% sure some guys are annoyed, but I’m racing for the team that pays me’ says Slovenian

Pogačar celebrates winning stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia with teammates
Pogačar celebrates winning stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia with teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d’Italia leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) blasted to his second stage win in 24 hours and third of this year’s race so far on Saturday, then brushed aside rival riders’ annoyance that he might not be leaving them as many chances for victories as they would like.

The UAE Team Emirates racer repeated his 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico triumph at the Prati di Tivo summit finish with a searing late acceleration ahead of Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.