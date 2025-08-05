'A pure challenge of athlete versus course' - Former mountain bike world champion Kate Courtney debuts at Leadville 100 after forced rest from wrist surgery

California native forgoes immediate return to MTB World Cups to challenge herself 'like a sprinter taking on a marathon'

IZU, JAPAN - JULY 27: Kate Courtney of Team United States jumps during the Women&#039;s Cross-country race on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Mountain Bike Course on July 27, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Kate Courtney competes with Team USA in cross-country mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympic Games (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Eight weeks after surgery to repair a fractured scaphoid bone in her wrist, Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) has not just 'jumped back in' to racing, but steps out of her comfort zone for a debut at Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Colorado.

The accomplished mountain bike racer - a 2018 World Champion, 2019 World Cup champion and 2020 Olympian in the cross-country Olympic format - crashed in the short track World Cup event at Nové Město in late May. The two-month recovery time forced her to take a break, which also allowed her to adjust her calendar and take on two iconic races at high altitude.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

