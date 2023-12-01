2024 Giro Women route to be revealed on December 12

The route of the 2024 Giro Women will be presented on December 12 in Milan, with the eight days of racing expected to start in the northeast and finish in the southern Abruzzo region after a late and probably decisive mountain stage in the Apennines.

The Giro d'Italia Donne will officially be known as the Giro d'Italia Women in 2024, with new race organiser RCS Sport determined to relaunch the event after years of decline and lacklustre organisation.

RCS Sport have confirmed that the Giro d’Italia Women route will be presented at 3:30 pm local time on the 31st floor of the Pirelli skyscraper in central Milan. The presentation will be streamed live on the official race website.

RCS Sport have already revealed a spectacular new winner's trophy and invested significantly to lift the quality of the race. RCS Sport are also expected to create a women's version of Milan-San Remo in the years to come.

“We think it’s the right moment to invest in women’s cycling in Italy. It’s a risk but one we’re happy to take. We’re looking to do things differently, with news sponsors, that will help us develop the Giro Women,” race director Mauro Vegni told Cyclingnews.

“The Giro Donne once lasted for 11 stages and we hope to increase the race from eight days of racing back up to 11, perhaps with a rest day and even a Grande Partenza outside Italy. We’re working to make the Giro Women bigger and better year after year. 2024 is just the start.”

The Giro d'Italia Women will change dates in 2024, moving deeper into July for eight days of racing between July 7-14. That once again overlaps with the men's Tour de France but its stage finishes are expected to be earlier in the day.

In 2024 the Tour de France Femmes will move to mid-August, making the Giro d’Italia Women the ideal way to prepare for the Olympic Games.

Next year the Vuelta Feminina, Spain's equivalent event, will repeat its 2023 dates of April 29th - May 5th. According to organisers Unipublic, no date has yet been set for its route launch, although there are strong rumours that unlike in 2023, the week-long event will include a time trial.