'It's not good enough' - Lizzie Deignan critical of Giro d'Italia Donne organisation

Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek) will line up at the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne, pleased that the event will go ahead as planned but disappointed in the limited information in the days leading up to the nine-day race set to begin on Friday in Chianciano.

In an interview with the media on the eve of the stage 1 time trial, Deignan spoke about the organisation of the race this year while also delivering a reminder of how important the event has been in women's cycling. She also spoke about Lidl-Trek's aspirations and how this race will act as a stepping stone to her ambitions at the Tour de France Femmes and Glasgow World Championships.

"Obviously, It's not an ideal situation. I'm lucky that I'm not coming to the Giro wanting to win the overall. I don't have an objective to win the pink, but if I did have an objective to win the pink, then if you're trying to win a Grand Tour, you need to know the route in advance to be able to prepare and specifically train for those races," Deignan said.

"It's disappointing and not good enough. But on the other side, I'm pleased that the race had continued and that it wasn't cancelled."

Five weeks out from the start date, organisers released limited route details that include the stage start and finish locations and basic route maps of the Giro d'Italia Donne, set to take place from June 30 to July 9.

Just days ahead of the race, the organisers released additional maps and profiles of each stage, and on the morning of June 29, the eve of the race, a complete start list was not available.

Organisers confirmed to Cyclingnews that, while it was not officially announced, there would be roughly one hour of live coverage on Italian television, Eurosport and GCN, and possibly the same for other live-streaming locations.

Live broadcasting is a requirement to be part of the Women's WorldTour, and so the UCI told Cyclingnews that it was in daily contact with the Giro Donne organisers, "to ensure the specifications are fulfilled and shall keep monitoring the situation."

Still, the Giro d'Italia Donne is one of the most historic races on the women's calendar and the only race available that has traditionally offered 10 days of racing along with iconic mountain passes such as the Stelvio, Zoncolan, Gavia, and Mortirolo.

Embarking on its 34th edition, it is currently organised by PMG Sport/Starlight, a group that took over the women's stage race in 2021 and 2022 from long-time organiser Giuseppe Rivolta.

Deignan acknowledged the financial challenges that organisers have faced in running the Giro d'Italia Donne and spoke to its importance on the women's calendar.

"It's difficult to be critical of a race organisation that is obviously continuing to do their best under difficult circumstances every year to put on the race. The Giro has been such an important part of women's cycling over the last 10-15 years, and I'm pleased that the race is still on and the future of it is in different hands next season," Deignan said.

"I would expect that it will be better from then on. It has to be, if you're serious about trying to take the pink jersey, then the professionalism of the organisation has to match the professionalism of the riders."

The Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) confirmed in February that RCS Sport would organise the Giro d'Italia Donne on a four-year term from 2024 to 2027. It already organises the men's Giro d'Italia, along with Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Il Lombardia and a number of other smaller races.

Deignan believes that having the support of an operation as successful as RCS Sport will have a positive impact on the level of the Giro d'Italia Donne next season.

"In men's cycling, you have the three Grand Tours, not just because of the distance, I think they are grand in terms of their organisation and the viewership," Deignan said.

"I would hope that in women's cycling, that is emulated next year by having the organisers of the men's Giro also organising the women's Giro. I think the infrastructure and experience, hopefully, will lead to a more professional race."

'We are not playing it safe'

Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini with Lidl-Trek on stage at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deignan will support a powerful Lidl-Trek team at the Giro d'Italia Donne that includes Elisa Longo Borghini, Gaia Realini, Shirin van Anjooij, Elynor Backstedt, Lauretta Hanson and Lisa Klein.

'I'll be doing a bit of everything, I guess. I think it will be important to help our leaders, but also, there are a couple of stages that suit me, and just being a solid member of the team," Deignan said of her role during the nine-day race.

"I'll be reactive to whatever happens in each stage. It's not like I've come here and said that I want a specific spot in the GC or a specific stage. It's more about being open-minded and a solid teammate."

Deignan said that stage 2 into Marradi, stage 4 into Ceres and stage 6 into Alassio are the days that she will be looking for results, but also acknowledged the importance of her role as a support rider at this event.

"Stages 2, 4, and 6 are probably most suited to me, but it depends on which direction the race is going in, and I might find myself legless working for Elisa, Gaia or Shirin," Deignan said.

"So it's all very well hoping to get an opportunity myself, but if you're taking your job seriously as a domestique and working really well, then those opportunities for yourself diminish, and the team goal is more important than my individual aspirations."

This year's route may not have the high-mountain passes, but it's a challenging route nonetheless, and Deignan said her team plans to race aggressively.

"Trek, I hope, is synonymous with aggressive racing. We try to be aggressive. There is no fear of failure, and that sometimes leads us to results, we are not playing it safe, we are always trying to win. This is one of the things I love most about being on this team, particularly with Ina [Teutenberg] as our director. She is fiercely in a race to win it. I would like to think that we will continue in the vein that we have done all season by being aggressive and using our numbers."

Deignan also looked further ahead to the UCI World Championships in Glasgow, noting that the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France Femmes will be important for her when it comes to the selection process at Team GB for the Worlds in August and Olympic Games next summer.

"The [national] team has not been selected yet. It's important that I still show that I'm one of the best riders in the UK. It's getting harder to do that, but I'm pleased to be fighting for that position," Deignan said.

"Next year, as well, there is the Olympic Games to think about, and I think every rider has that long-term objective in the back of their mind. It's not just about Glasgow, it's about showing that you are a versatile rider and that you belong in that potential Olympic team."