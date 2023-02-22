'Giro Donne can stand on its own two feet' - organiser praises RCS Sport takeover

Giuseppe Rivolta has a long history with the Giro d'Italia Donne, having organized the event for 18 years before PMG Sport/Starlight took over management of the event in 2021.

Rivolta praised PMG Sport/Starlight for the improvements to the event in three years, but he also welcomed the news that RCS Sports would take over from 2024 through 2027, saying that it will help the race "stand on its own two feet."

"I am pleased that there is all this interest linked to the Giro Donne. In the past, there was a call for entries, but in practice, no one took part, and so they asked the organizer of the previous year," Rivolta said in an interview with BiciPro.

"This time, I think it was also the driving force behind the assignment of the U23 Giro. Putting them [Giro Donne and U23 Giro] together made the package more attractive to the organizers. It means that the Giro Donne has gained prestige over the years. And maybe that means it's also partly thanks to me."

The Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) confirmed that RCS Sport would organise both the Giro d'Italia Giovani Under 23 for a five-year term and the Giro d'Italia Donne on a four-year term after a carefully devised bid process that resulted in RCS Sport being the only contender.

"Roberto Ruini arrived in 2021 with Starlight and was able to put together two beautiful editions," Rivolta said.

"And from next year, with RCS Sport, the race will be in excellent hands. They are the best prepared, the facts say so, not just me. Now I can feel relaxed because the Giro Donne can stand on its own two feet."

RCS Sport already organises the men's Giro d'Italia, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Il Lombardia and the men's and women's Strade Bianche, along with a number of other smaller races.

The Giro d'Italia Donne is currently organised by PMG Sport/Starlight, an organization that took over the women's stage race in 2021 and 2022 from Rivolta.

PMG Sport/Starlight told Cyclingnews that it will continue to organize the Giro d'Italia Donne in 2023, which will be held from June 30-July 9 until RCS Sport takes over next year. However, there have been complaints about a lack of information on the route, leaving teams unable to plan for their major goals of the season.

"I can tell you that last year I started doing the site inspections at the end of February, so for now, we are still on the same roadmap. However, I understand that teams, athletes and the public want to know about the course. I repeat: it means that there is really a lot of interest, and this is a really good thing," said Rivolta.

PMG Sport/Starlight told Cyclingnews that they are currently discussing a finish in Sardinia and a departure from Rome.

Rivolta said he would have announced smaller details of the route sooner if it were up to him, but believes that there is a reason PMG Sport/Starlight has not presented more of the route.

"Personally, based on what we did in the past, I would have done it if only to soften this moment of silence. We played early. But this is my opinion. If Starlight decided otherwise, it certainly had good reason. In any case, we knew about last year's Giro Donne [route] on March 10, so also, in this case, we are still on schedule."

Asked if he thinks the race is in jeopardy this year, Rivolta said, "I'll give you the answer that, for me, is perhaps the most important thing about our whole phone call; This year, the Giro Donne can't be skipped. The Federciclismo cannot allow it, and someone will organize it. If they need me, I am ready, whether [Roberto] Ruini or [Mauro] Vegni calls me."

The Giro d'Italia Donne is one of the most historic races on the women's calendar and the only race available that offers 10 days of racing along with iconic mountain passes such as the Stelvio, Zoncolan, Gavia, and Mortirolo. The race will celebrate its 34th anniversary in 2023.

For now, the event occupies the first week of July on the international calendar, although organizers have hinted at a date change in the future. Last year and this year, it was held just before the Tour de France Femmes, also in July. Rivolta said he would like to see the race expand to two weeks in future.

"The current 10 stages are very good, but I would lengthen it gradually. Maybe adding a fraction every two years until you get to two weeks. From Sunday to Sunday, with two days of rest in between, it happened at the turn of the year 2000. I hope RCS can do it. For me, the Giro Donne has the potential to overtake the Tour de France Femmes."