2023 UEC Road European Championships – time trial start times
Watch Reusser, Van Aert, Kopecky, Bissegger, Labous, Tarling and more battle for the European time trial title
The 2023 UEC Road European Championships are underway, with a day of time trialling kicking off the half-week of racing in the Netherlands on Wednesday, September 20.
The big races of the day see some of the top time trialists of the pro men's and women's peloton come together to take on a pan-flat 29.5km test in Emmen.
Last year in Germany, Swiss riders Marlen Reusser and Stefan Bissegger came away with the blue-striped jerseys as European champions and both riders will be back on Wednesday afternoon to defend their titles.
The women's race will see the riders head on down the start ramp from 14:30 local time (08:30 EST) to 14:58 (08:58), while the men's start times run from 16:15 (10:15 EST) to 16:45 (10:45 EST), with all riders setting off at one-minute intervals.
Among the top names challenging in the elite women's race are France's Audrey Cordon-Ragot (14:41) and Juliette Labous (14:54), Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer (14:42), Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (14:56), and Reusser (14:58).
In the men's race, look out for Belgians Yves Lampaert (16:25) and Wout van Aert (16:44), Bissegger (16:37) and his Swiss teammate Stefan Küng (16:43), France's Rémi Cavagna (16:38), Italy's Mattia Cattaneo (16:40), and Great Britain's Josh Tarling (16:45), the last man to start.
Both races – along with the other time trials, mixed relay TTTs, and road races throughout this week – will be aired on streaming services and TV around the world.
Find out how to watch the 2023 UEC Road European Championships, wherever you are, with our comprehensive streaming guide.
Elite women's time trial
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Rider
|Start time (CEST)
|§
|Kristin Edda Sveinsdóttir (Isl)
|14:30
|1
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr)
|14:31
|2
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
|14:32
|3
|Sandra Alonso (Esp)
|14:33
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo)
|14:34
|5
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol)
|14:35
|6
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita)
|14:36
|7
|Denisa Slámová (Cze)
|14:37
|8
|Elinor Barker (GBr)
|14:38
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den)
|14:39
|10
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat)
|14:40
|11
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra)
|14:41
|12
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut)
|14:42
|13
|Sara van de Vel (Bel)
|14:43
|14
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
|14:44
|15
|Lisa Klein (Ger)
|14:45
|16
|Hafdís Sigurdardóttir (Isl)
|14:46
|17
|Kelly Murphy (Irl)
|14:47
|18
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)
|14:48
|19
|Mireia Benito (Esp)
|14:49
|20
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
|14:50
|21
|Emma Norsgaard (Den)
|14:51
|22
|Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol)
|14:52
|23
|Anna Henderson (GBr)
|14:53
|24
|Juliette Labous (Fra)
|14:54
|25
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut)
|14:55
|26
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
|14:56
|27
|Riejanne Markus (Ned)
|14:57
|28
|Marlen Reusser (Sui)
|14:58
Elite men's time trial
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Rider
|Start time (CEST)
|1
|Samir Hasani (Kos)
|16:15
|2
|Ahmet Orken (Tur)
|16:16
|3
|Yan Pastushenko (Ukr)
|16:17
|4
|Ivo Oliveira (Por)
|16:18
|5
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned)
|16:19
|6
|Niklas Larsen (Den)
|16:20
|7
|Danie Bonello (Mlt)
|16:21
|8
|Ognjen Ilič (Srb)
|16:22
|9
|Ingvar Omarsson (Isl)
|16:23
|10
|Xabier Azparren (Esp)
|16:24
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|16:25
|12
|Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|16:26
|13
|Max Walscheid (Ger)
|16:27
|14
|Bruno Armirail (Fra)
|16:28
|15
|Rein Taaramäe (Est)
|16:29
|16
|Mathias Vacek (Cze)
|16:30
|17
|Blerton Nuha (Kos)
|16:31
|18
|Ryan Mullen (Irl)
|16:32
|19
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita)
|16:33
|20
|Rainer Kepplinger (Aut)
|16:34
|21
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger)
|16:35
|22
|Daan Hoole (Ned)
|16:36
|23
|Stefan Bissegger (Sui)
|16:37
|24
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra)
|16:38
|25
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|16:39
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|16:40
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por)
|16:41
|28
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den)
|16:42
|29
|Stefan Küng (Sui)
|16:43
|30
|Wout van Aert (Bel)
|16:44
|31
|Joshua Tarling (GBr)
|16:45
