2023 UEC Road European Championships – time trial start times

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Watch Reusser, Van Aert, Kopecky, Bissegger, Labous, Tarling and more battle for the European time trial title

ALES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Stefan Bisseger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Easypost sprints during the 53rd Etoile de Besseges Tour Du Gard 2023 Stage 5 a 1066km individual time trial stage from Ales to Ales EDB2021 on February 05 2023 in Ales France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
2022 European time trial champion Stefan Bisseger in action in the distinct jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

The 2023 UEC Road European Championships are underway, with a day of time trialling kicking off the half-week of racing in the Netherlands on Wednesday, September 20.

The big races of the day see some of the top time trialists of the pro men's and women's peloton come together to take on a pan-flat 29.5km test in Emmen.

Last year in Germany, Swiss riders Marlen Reusser and Stefan Bissegger came away with the blue-striped jerseys as European champions and both riders will be back on Wednesday afternoon to defend their titles.

Read more

UEC Road European Championships 2023 guide

How to watch the UEC Road European Championships – Live streaming and TV

'Illness is never the ideal scenario' – Wout van Aert recovers ahead of European Championships

The women's race will see the riders head on down the start ramp from 14:30 local time (08:30 EST) to 14:58 (08:58), while the men's start times run from 16:15 (10:15 EST) to 16:45 (10:45 EST), with all riders setting off at one-minute intervals.

Among the top names challenging in the elite women's race are France's Audrey Cordon-Ragot (14:41) and Juliette Labous (14:54), Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer (14:42), Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (14:56), and Reusser (14:58).

In the men's race, look out for Belgians Yves Lampaert (16:25) and Wout van Aert (16:44), Bissegger (16:37) and his Swiss teammate Stefan Küng (16:43), France's Rémi Cavagna (16:38), Italy's Mattia Cattaneo (16:40), and Great Britain's Josh Tarling (16:45), the last man to start.

Both races – along with the other time trials, mixed relay TTTs, and road races throughout this week – will be aired on streaming services and TV around the world. 

Find out how to watch the 2023 UEC Road European Championships, wherever you are, with our comprehensive streaming guide.

Elite women's time trial

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 RiderStart time (CEST)
§Kristin Edda Sveinsdóttir (Isl)14:30
1Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr)14:31
2Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)14:32
3Sandra Alonso (Esp)14:33
4Eugenia Bujak (Slo)14:34
5Marta Jaskulska (Pol)14:35
6Alessia Vigilia (Ita)14:36
7Denisa Slámová (Cze)14:37
8Elinor Barker (GBr)14:38
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den)14:39
10Dana Rozlapa (Lat)14:40
11Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra)14:41
12Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut)14:42
13Sara van de Vel (Bel)14:43
14Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)14:44
15Lisa Klein (Ger)14:45
16Hafdís Sigurdardóttir (Isl)14:46
17Kelly Murphy (Irl)14:47
18Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)14:48
19Mireia Benito (Esp)14:49
20Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)14:50
21Emma Norsgaard (Den)14:51
22Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol)14:52
23Anna Henderson (GBr)14:53
24Juliette Labous (Fra)14:54
25Christina Schweinberger (Aut)14:55
26Lotte Kopecky (Bel)14:56
27Riejanne Markus (Ned)14:57
28Marlen Reusser (Sui)14:58

Elite men's time trial

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 RiderStart time (CEST)
1Samir Hasani (Kos)16:15
2Ahmet Orken (Tur)16:16
3Yan Pastushenko (Ukr)16:17
4Ivo Oliveira (Por)16:18
5Sjoerd Bax (Ned)16:19
6Niklas Larsen (Den)16:20
7Danie Bonello (Mlt)16:21
8Ognjen Ilič (Srb)16:22
9Ingvar Omarsson (Isl)16:23
10Xabier Azparren (Esp)16:24
11Yves Lampaert (Bel)16:25
12Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol)16:26
13Max Walscheid (Ger)16:27
14Bruno Armirail (Fra)16:28
15Rein Taaramäe (Est)16:29
16Mathias Vacek (Cze)16:30
17Blerton Nuha (Kos)16:31
18Ryan Mullen (Irl)16:32
19Matteo Sobrero (Ita)16:33
20Rainer Kepplinger (Aut)16:34
21Miguel Heidemann (Ger)16:35
22Daan Hoole (Ned)16:36
23Stefan Bissegger (Sui)16:37
24Rémi Cavagna (Fra)16:38
25Maciej Bodnar (Pol)16:39
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)16:40
27Nelson Oliveira (Por)16:41
28Mikkel Bjerg (Den)16:42
29Stefan Küng (Sui)16:43
30Wout van Aert (Bel)16:44
31Joshua Tarling (GBr)16:45

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Senior news writer

Daniel Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, he had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also oversees The Leadout newsletter and How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal.