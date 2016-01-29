2016 Paris-Roubaix route to include extra uphill cobbled sector

Image 1 of 6 The peloton was lined out during the famous Forest of Arenberg crossing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek STybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) made Paris-Roubaix his final objective Image 4 of 6 Former paris-Roubaix winner Johan Vansummeren leads the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Eddy Merckx leads Roger De Vlaeminck at the 1973 Paris-Roubaix with Merckx wining the race for a third time Image 6 of 6 The LottoNL-Jumbo team pre-rides the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Sirotti)

The 2016 edition of Paris-Roubaix will include a new, uphill sector of pavé, with race organiser ASO also hinting that a three-kilometre sector in the village of Hem, close to the finish in Roubaix, could be added to the race route in years to come. This year’s race will be held on Sunday April 10, again marking the end of the cobbled Classics in northern Europe.

The official race distance will extend to 257.5km to enable the route to reach Hameau du Buat after 127km of racing. ASO describes it as a 'unique uphill sector' of pavé and it returns after a three-year absence.

The 2015 edition of Paris-Roubaix, won by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), included a total of 27 sectors. The 2016 race will include 25 sectors but the race will still be the toughest one-day Classic on the calendar due to legendary sectors of cobblestones that crisscross the northern corner of France on the farm tracks and former mining roads of the area.

ASO confirmed that the Forest of Arenberg in the mining village of Troisvilles will again mark the start of the race for final victory, which will be settled again on the Roubaix velodrome.

The Mons-en-Pévèle sector and the Carrefour de l'Arbre are both included in the 2016 route, with the Bersée, Mons-en-Pévèle, and Bourghelles sectors renovated thanks to the work of the local council.

ASO also revealed that work is being carried out to lay cobblestones on a three-kilometre long pedestrian and bike path in the town of Hem, very close to Roubaix. This could become the final sector of pavé in future editions of Paris-Roubaix, shaking up the possible outcome of the race and offering a final place for attacks before the velodrome finish.