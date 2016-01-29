2016 Paris-Roubaix route to include extra uphill cobbled sector
ASO hints at new sector in race finale for future years
The 2016 edition of Paris-Roubaix will include a new, uphill sector of pavé, with race organiser ASO also hinting that a three-kilometre sector in the village of Hem, close to the finish in Roubaix, could be added to the race route in years to come. This year’s race will be held on Sunday April 10, again marking the end of the cobbled Classics in northern Europe.
Related Articles
The official race distance will extend to 257.5km to enable the route to reach Hameau du Buat after 127km of racing. ASO describes it as a 'unique uphill sector' of pavé and it returns after a three-year absence.
The 2015 edition of Paris-Roubaix, won by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), included a total of 27 sectors. The 2016 race will include 25 sectors but the race will still be the toughest one-day Classic on the calendar due to legendary sectors of cobblestones that crisscross the northern corner of France on the farm tracks and former mining roads of the area.
ASO confirmed that the Forest of Arenberg in the mining village of Troisvilles will again mark the start of the race for final victory, which will be settled again on the Roubaix velodrome.
The Mons-en-Pévèle sector and the Carrefour de l'Arbre are both included in the 2016 route, with the Bersée, Mons-en-Pévèle, and Bourghelles sectors renovated thanks to the work of the local council.
ASO also revealed that work is being carried out to lay cobblestones on a three-kilometre long pedestrian and bike path in the town of Hem, very close to Roubaix. This could become the final sector of pavé in future editions of Paris-Roubaix, shaking up the possible outcome of the race and offering a final place for attacks before the velodrome finish.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy