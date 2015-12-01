Team Sky train on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles

Image 1 of 6 Christian Knees (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Wout Poels and Luke Rowe wear the yellow jersey of their team Sky leader, Chris Froome. Image 3 of 6 Salvatore posted this set of images after his recon ride on the pave (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 4 of 6 Luke Rowe studies the Forest of Arenberg (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 5 of 6 Christian Knees posted a photo from the training ride on Instagram (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 6 of 6 Sal Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky has begun their preparations for the 2016 spring Classics early by spending two days training on the cobbles of Belgium and northern France.

Many of the team’s Classics squad, including Luke Rowe, Christian Knees, Elia Viviani and Salvatore Puccio posted photos from training rides on Twitter and Instagram. There were at least nine riders in the group, including new signings for 2016 Danny van Poppel and Italian neo-pro Gianni Moscon.

The 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders will be held on April 3, with Paris-Roubaix a week later on Sunday April 10.

Despite suffering in the cold and rain, Luke Rowe seemed motivated for the Classics, Tweeting: “Good few days of recon for Flanders / Roubaix despite the grim weather. Bring on the classics !” and “Roubaix recon analysis - It's still bumpy !!!”

Rowe finished 13th at E3 Harelbeke and eighth at Paris-Roubaix while riding in support of team leaders Geraint Thomas anf Ian Stannard. The Welshman is expected to have more freedom in 2016.

Puccio posted a colage of images, including one of the riders passing through the notorious Forest of Arenberg sector of pave.

Team Sky is expected to gather in Mallorca in December for its annual training camp as riders escape the cold weather of northern Europe.