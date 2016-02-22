Paris-Roubaix wildcards announced
Bora-Argon 18 and Direct Energie get invitations as Southeast miss out
Race organiser ASO have announced the teams that will race this year’s Paris-Roubaix, including the seven wildcards. Bora-Argon 18, Direct Energie and Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise are among those that have been invited to the cobbled Classic.
Delko Marseille Provence KTM, Cofidis, Fortuneo-Vital Concept and Wanty-Groupe Gobert have also received wildcards for the race, which is due to take place on April 10. Southeast-Venezuela, the team of former podium finisher Filippo Pozzato, missed out on an invitation.
The 2016 Paris-Roubaix will be a touch longer than the previous one, at 257.5km, and will feature some 25 sectors of cobbles. The extended route will allow the Hameau du Buat sector to be brought back after a three-year absence.
John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) won last year’s race ahead of Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep). The German won’t be back to defend his title after being injured in a training crash in Spain last month, when a driver collided with Degenkolb and several of his teammates.
WorldTour teams for Paris-Roubaix: AG2R La Mondiale, Astana Pro Team, BMC Racing Team, Cannondale Pro Cycling Team, Dimension Data, Etixx-Quick Step, FDJ, IAM Cycling, Lampre-Merida, Lotto Soudal, Movistar Team, Orica GreenEdge, Team Giant – Alpecin, Team Katusha, Team Lotto NL-Jumbo, Team Sky, Tinkoff, Trek-Segafredo.
Wildcards for Paris-Roubaix: Bora-Argon 18, Cofidis, Solutions Crédit, Delko Marseille Provence KTM, Direct Energie, Fortuneo – Vital Concept, Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Wanty–Groupe Gobert.
