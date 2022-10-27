Tour de France 2023 route presentation - Live coverage

Refresh

A stage up the Tourmalet and a closing time trial in Pau are the big highlights here.

Here's the map! (Image credit: ASO)

Clermont-Ferrand and the Massif Central host the start.

Another video now as the Tour de France Femmes route is announced!

While plenty of details of the men's route are out there, little is known about the women's route. A move away from Paris and a trip to the Tourmalet are the biggest rumours. Top riders welcome rumoured move away from Paris for the 2023 Tour de France Femmes

Now time for race directors Christian Prudhomme and Marion Rousse to talk.

It's a bit of a long build-up to the actual route presentation itself...

Now time for some highlights from the Tour de France Femmes...

He's talked about the upcoming Netflix series, the first-ever Tour de France Femmes, and now's he's thanking the Tour's partners and sponsors for helping it all happen.

And now the ASO president Jean-Étienne Amaury is up on the stage giving a speech to open the festivities.

Now for a short film about the 2022 races as we begin the gradual hype towards the route presentations...

There's plenty of French representation too, with Valentin Madouas, Nacer Bouhanni, Evita Muzic, Pierre Latour, Juliette Labous, David Gaudu, and Aude Biannic also in attendance.

Riders cross the stage on the way to their seats.

The route presentation is underway!

The route presentation is around 10 minutes away now. Find out how to watch it with our handy guide.

Tour de France 2023 routes – All the rumours ahead of the official presentation Information on next year's routes ahead of Thursday's presentation (Image credit: Getty Images composite)

These are all 'rumours' at this stage, though thanks to leaks and other information floating around there's a good picture of what to expect already out there.

After starting in the Basque Country in northern Spain, the men's race is set to feature an early visit to the Pyrenees before a second-week return to the Puy de Dôme mountain. Week three, meanwhile, is set to bring several Alpine stages, a short time trial, and a final summit finish in the Vosges before heading to Paris.

We're just under half an hour away from the start of the presentation.