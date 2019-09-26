World Championships TT tech gallery: what do riders use when trade team rules relax?

A look at the bikes and kit used during the elite men's individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire
Image 1 of 44
Image 2 of 44
Image 3 of 44
Image 4 of 44
Image 5 of 44
Image 6 of 44
Image 7 of 44
Image 8 of 44
Image 9 of 44
Image 10 of 44
Image 11 of 44
Image 12 of 44
Image 13 of 44
Image 14 of 44
Image 15 of 44
Image 16 of 44
Image 17 of 44
Image 18 of 44
Image 19 of 44
Image 20 of 44
Image 21 of 44
Image 22 of 44
Image 23 of 44
Image 24 of 44
Image 25 of 44
Image 26 of 44
Image 27 of 44
Image 28 of 44
Image 29 of 44
Image 30 of 44
Image 31 of 44
Image 32 of 44
Image 33 of 44
Image 34 of 44
Image 35 of 44
Image 36 of 44
Image 37 of 44
Image 38 of 44
Image 39 of 44
Image 40 of 44
Image 41 of 44
Image 42 of 44
Image 43 of 44
Image 44 of 44
Custom
One of the prominent themes found at the UCI Road World Championships elite men's individual time trial was the propensity for customisation of bikes and kit.
It is a tool used primarily by brands for the celebration of success, and going custom is almost an inevitability following national, European or Olympic success, and you can bet your bottom dollar that any rider leaving Yorkshire with a rainbow jersey will have their bike and kit given the rainbow treatment.
In celebration of Benjamin Thomas' French national time trial success, his Lapierre Aerostorm was resplendent in the iconic red, white and blue. Specialized had a number of national champions across Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe, and gave each rider's Shiv TT a similarly themed national touch – with Remco Evenepoel's receiving a European theme to celebrate his European title in the discipline.
Commonly, riders will go to the effort themselves. the Netherlands' Dylan van Baarle, for example, was sporting a pair of custom painted Oakley Jawbreakers – complete with DVB initials.
When the rules relax
As reported by Cyclingnews, Rohan Dennis stormed to victory aboard a BMC Timemachine TT, opting against using his team-issue Merida Time Warp TT bike. Following the fall-out with his team during this year's Tour de France, the entirely permissible decision by Dennis and Cycling Australia still made headlines, yet he was far from the only rider on Wednesday's start list to break the moral code.
Great Britain's Alex Dowsett, while riding aboard a team-issue Canyon Speedmax, forewent the Oakley helmet and Sidi shoes that his Katusha-Alpecin bosses would have liked.
Van Baarle was another, opting to use a front wheel from Princeton CarbonWorks, rather than the Shimano or Lightweight options provided by Team Ineos.
Marginal gains
When it comes to time trialling, watts/CdA is the all-important number: a higher average power in relation to a rider's CdA (or drag coefficient x area), will ultimately result in a faster average speed. Therefore, it's no surprise that aerodynamics is at the forefront of consideration for riders and national federations alike.
For some, that means smoothing airflow with aero overshoes; for others, it's about removing drag with custom-moulded TT extensions. For Germany's Nils Politt, however, it meant quite literally taping over the cracks in a bid to remove the disturbed airflow caused by his race transponder.
Remco Evenepoel and Victor Campanaerts took their quest a step further, however. Both were seen using Red Bull as a carbohydrate mouth rinse ahead of the start in Northallerton. The theory behind this suggests receptors in the mouth fool the body into expecting more carbohydrates, which in turn pushes the body to utilise more of its stores than it otherwise would. While most beneficial at the point of carb-depletion or during fasted training, it certainly won't have done anything to harm the performances of the two Belgians, who finished second and 11th, respectively.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy