Elisa Longo Borghini departs Lidl-Trek for UAE Team ADQ on three-year deal

Elisa Longo Borghini crosses the line to confirm overall victory at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women

UAE Team ADQ have announced the signing of reigning Giro d'Italia Women winner Elisa Longo Borghini on a three-year deal, with the Italian star making the move from Lidl-Trek after six years of success.

Longo Borghini has re-found her absolute best form this year after her 2023 season was plagued by illness and injury and she will look to carry this shape over as one of the sport's most versatile and consistent riders to her stint on the Emirati side.

The highlights of 2024 have been a second Tour of Flanders triumph nine years after her first and a first-ever title at the Giro d'Italia Women after 13 appearances at her home Grand Tour. Longo Borghini also managed podiums at the recent World Championships road race and at Strade Bianche.

Her time with Lidl-Trek also saw her take wins at Paris Roubaix, GP Plouay, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the Women's Tour and the UAE Tour, with her key goals set to be winning the Tour de France Femmes and defending her maglia rosa.

"The team attracted me the most from the beginning because it’s an ambitious team and it aims to grow every year," Longo Borghini said.

"This matches my character. I’m an ambitious person and I’m really looking forward to targeting many races with this team. I will try to defend my title at the Giro d’Italia, and try to win the Tour de France, and one of the Ardennes."

Lidl-Trek manager Luca Guercilena confirmed in May that Longo Borghini would leave the squad but there was no bad blood between the two parties after the very successful partnership.

“Elisa Longo Borghini has made the decision to leave the team at the end of the season, despite our desire to extend her contract with Lidl-Trek. This is part of the game,” said Guercilena.

“Together we achieved great results, thanks to the support that the team and her teammates gave her. We wish Longo Borghini all the best for the coming seasons."

Longo Borghini will make up a strong core of Italian stars on the team alongside Silvia Persico and Eleonora Gasparrini and brings a wealth of experience to the UAE ADQ team which should help develop their younger riders.

"Elisa is not just a world leader; in our sport, she is the representation of excellence. Her career commitment and consistent victories in both Grand Tours and one-day races show the spirit of a true champion," said Melissa Moncada, president and head of UAE ADQ.

"Elisa brings a winning mentality and a generous experience that will inspire and boost our team to new heights.

"We are dedicated to continuous improvement and development, and Elisa’s leadership will be the driving force behind our future successes. Together, we are ready to achieve greatness and inspire others along the way."