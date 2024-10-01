Elisa Longo Borghini departs Lidl-Trek for UAE Team ADQ on three-year deal

By
published

Italian star moves on after six years of success with the US squad

Elisa Longo Borghini crosses the line to confirm overall victory at the 2024 Giro d&#039;Italia Women
Elisa Longo Borghini crosses the line to confirm overall victory at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team ADQ have announced the signing of reigning Giro d'Italia Women winner Elisa Longo Borghini on a three-year deal, with the Italian star making the move from Lidl-Trek after six years of success.

Longo Borghini has re-found her absolute best form this year after her 2023 season was plagued by illness and injury and she will look to carry this shape over as one of the sport's most versatile and consistent riders to her stint on the Emirati side.

