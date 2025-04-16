Women's cycling's road captains – who are they, how important are they, and what makes a good one?

'If they're waiting for the car, it's too late' – we hear from the riders leading their teams and keeping cool in those split-decision moments

Collage of Lucinda Brand, Floortje Mackaij and Jeanne Korevaar
Role captains are key figures in the women's peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The road captain. It's a notion we're familiar with in men's cycling, and you could probably name a few riders who have made a name for themselves in that role during their careers: Luke Rowe, Bernie Eisel, Tony Gallopin. These are riders whose tactical prowess is on par with their sports director – it's no wonder many of them take on that role post-racing – and they're trusted to make decisions on the road, read the race, and make the plan.

But what about in women's cycling? The dynamic of women's cycling has been and still is very different from the men's peloton, for a multitude of reasons, but as the importance of structured teams and highly tactical racing has grown, so has the prevalence of riders clearly defined as their team's captain. 

