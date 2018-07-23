Waiting for the Tour de France - Gallery

Image 1 of 42 Even the Movistar riders got a grab bag of goodies as the top team (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 2 of 42 The Tour always attracts the biggest riders (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 3 of 42 Cheering for the trace to start (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 4 of 42 France 1 in the house (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 5 of 42 Polka dot caps for the crowd (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 6 of 42 More chickens at the race (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 7 of 42 Is Peter Sagan inside? (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 8 of 42 Skoda sponsors the green jersey (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 9 of 42 A nice cool down on a hot day (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 10 of 42 Every convertible in France may be in this parade (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 11 of 42 A thank you for the host city (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 12 of 42 "Merci Carcassonne" (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 13 of 42 This fan has a jerseys cheat sheet (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 14 of 42 It's hat time! (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 15 of 42 I think we found Nemo (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 16 of 42 France is all about the frites (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 17 of 42 Tractors and frites take center stage (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 18 of 42 That's one Hell of a shoe (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 19 of 42 Cofidis is in on the action (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 20 of 42 Continental tyres riding in style (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 21 of 42 Spectators appreciate the chance to cool off (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 22 of 42 More green jerseys (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 23 of 42 Those are some mighty big glasses you have there (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 24 of 42 Wake up! The race is coming (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 25 of 42 Haribo has a big presence (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 26 of 42 Would you like a large orange? (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 27 of 42 The yellow jersey is huge in France (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 28 of 42 You can watch the race on TV until it arrives (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 29 of 42 Get your green jerseys here! (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 30 of 42 Some Norwegian fans made the trip (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 31 of 42 More chicken! (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 32 of 42 Bic lighters are on scene in the publicity caravan (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 33 of 42 This tractor may be lost (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 34 of 42 Krys supplies the eye wear for the crowd (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 35 of 42 You might even catch a bus (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 36 of 42 Pounding the barriers for swag (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 37 of 42 Did he bring enough for everyone? (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 38 of 42 Mmmm candy! (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 39 of 42 The squeaky gear gets the grease (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 40 of 42 Do you feel lucky? (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 41 of 42 More giant frites (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 42 of 42 There's a lot to keep an eye on before the race arrives (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

It's not all fast descents and swooping corners at the Tour de France. Take the publicity caravan, for example. The brightly coloured parade that precedes the peloton exists primarily to entertain the crowds that wait hours for a few seconds of excitement as the race passes by.

Race sponsors and various vendors use the time to market their wares and engage with fans along the route, offering an onslaught of freebies and giveaways that keep the spectators decked out in polka dot hats, green jerseys and extra-large glasses.

Loud music and dancing typify the passing party, as oversized, frites, fish and farm implements parade in front of the pleading throngs, keeping them amped up before the race arrives. It's just one of the oddities that makes the Tour de France a unique event in the world of sport.

