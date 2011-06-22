US Pro XCT Subaru Cup start lists
As of June 22, 2011
Start lists
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Emily Batty (Subaru Trek)
|2
|Nina Baum (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team)
|3
|Kelsy Bingham (Team Jamis)
|4
|Bryna Troy (Windham Mountain Cycling Team)
|5
|Zephanie Blasi (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team)
|6
|Maren Cosens
|7
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
|8
|Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)
|9
|Chloe Forsman (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)
|10
|Shannon Gibson (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team)
|11
|Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
|12
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek)
|13
|Rosara Joseph (Rabobank Giant Off-Road Team)
|14
|Sarah Kaufmann (elete Electrolytes)
|15
|Meghan Korol (Momentum Racing/Pro Bikes)
|16
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|17
|Sarah Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op / Kuhl)
|18
|Melanie Meyers (Colavito Missing Link – Specialized)
|19
|Krista Park (NoTubes/Cannondale)
|20
|Carolyn Popovic (Team CF)
|21
|Jenna Rinehart (Specialized)
|22
|Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team)
|23
|Susan Stephens (Quiring Cycles)
|24
|Molly Throdahl
|25
|Erin Vicary (Quiring Cycles)
|26
|Erica Zaveta (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Graham Alderedge (Carmichael Training Systems)
|2
|Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher 29er Crew/ SRAM)
|3
|Mitch Bailey (Trek Canada MTB Team)
|4
|Eric Batty (Trek Canada)
|5
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|6
|Josh Carlson (ROCKSTAR Racing/ GIANT Bicycle)
|7
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|8
|Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team)
|9
|Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
|10
|Brandon Draugelis (Team CF)
|11
|Drew Edsall (Firstplaceracing / Super Cool)
|12
|Aaron Elwell (HighGear/Trek)
|13
|Brain Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)
|14
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)
|15
|Kevin Fish (Bicycle Sport Shop)
|16
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
|17
|Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision)
|18
|Jack Hinkens (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)
|19
|Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bikes)
|20
|Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain Maxxis)
|21
|Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
|22
|Cody Kaiser California (Giant Berry MTB)
|23
|Ben Koenig (RMC, Red Eye Brewery)
|24
|Scott Kylander-Johnson (Trek MTN Co-op / Kuhl)
|25
|Wesley Lamberson (CY-Kenda-Thomson-Notubes)
|26
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe\’s Garage)
|27
|Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek)
|28
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|29
|John Nobil (bear valley bikes)
|30
|Mark Pamalee (Cycletherapy)
|31
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|32
|Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|33
|Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|34
|Max Plaxton (Specialized USA)
|35
|Seamus Powell (Giant Mid Atlantic)
|36
|Travis Saeler (Trek 29er Crew)
|37
|Anthony Sinyard (Specialized)
|38
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|39
|Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.com)
|40
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H2O Overdrive)
|41
|Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)
|42
|Ryan Trebon (LTS / Felt)
|43
|Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry MTB)
|44
|Rich Weis(Trek)
|45
|Todd Wells (Specialized)
|46
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)
|47
|Kerry Werner (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)
|48
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|49
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (The Hub/ Giant)
|50
|Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles / MTFMX.com)
|51
|TJ Woodruff (Trek Bicycles Boulder)
