US Pro XCT Subaru Cup start lists

As of June 22, 2011

Start lists

Elite women
#Rider Name (Team)
1Emily Batty (Subaru Trek)
2Nina Baum (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team)
3Kelsy Bingham (Team Jamis)
4Bryna Troy (Windham Mountain Cycling Team)
5Zephanie Blasi (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team)
6Maren Cosens
7Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
8Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)
9Chloe Forsman (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)
10Shannon Gibson (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team)
11Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
12Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek)
13Rosara Joseph (Rabobank Giant Off-Road Team)
14Sarah Kaufmann (elete Electrolytes)
15Meghan Korol (Momentum Racing/Pro Bikes)
16Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
17Sarah Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op / Kuhl)
18Melanie Meyers (Colavito Missing Link – Specialized)
19Krista Park (NoTubes/Cannondale)
20Carolyn Popovic (Team CF)
21Jenna Rinehart (Specialized)
22Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team)
23Susan Stephens (Quiring Cycles)
24Molly Throdahl
25Erin Vicary (Quiring Cycles)
26Erica Zaveta (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Team)
1Graham Alderedge (Carmichael Training Systems)
2Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher 29er Crew/ SRAM)
3Mitch Bailey (Trek Canada MTB Team)
4Eric Batty (Trek Canada)
5Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
6Josh Carlson (ROCKSTAR Racing/ GIANT Bicycle)
7Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
8Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team)
9Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
10Brandon Draugelis (Team CF)
11Drew Edsall (Firstplaceracing / Super Cool)
12Aaron Elwell (HighGear/Trek)
13Brain Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)
14Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)
15Kevin Fish (Bicycle Sport Shop)
16Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
17Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision)
18Jack Hinkens (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)
19Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bikes)
20Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain Maxxis)
21Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
22Cody Kaiser California (Giant Berry MTB)
23Ben Koenig (RMC, Red Eye Brewery)
24Scott Kylander-Johnson (Trek MTN Co-op / Kuhl)
25Wesley Lamberson (CY-Kenda-Thomson-Notubes)
26Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe\’s Garage)
27Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek)
28Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
29John Nobil (bear valley bikes)
30Mark Pamalee (Cycletherapy)
31Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
32Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
33Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)
34Max Plaxton (Specialized USA)
35Seamus Powell (Giant Mid Atlantic)
36Travis Saeler (Trek 29er Crew)
37Anthony Sinyard (Specialized)
38Kris Sneddon (Kona)
39Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.com)
40Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H2O Overdrive)
41Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)
42Ryan Trebon (LTS / Felt)
43Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry MTB)
44Rich Weis(Trek)
45Todd Wells (Specialized)
46Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)
47Kerry Werner (BMC Mountainbike Devo Team)
48Barry Wicks (Kona)
49Craig Wohlschlaeger (The Hub/ Giant)
50Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles / MTFMX.com)
51TJ Woodruff (Trek Bicycles Boulder)