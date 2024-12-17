US Cyclocross Nationals reminiscent of top mudder battles at Kentucky Derby's Churchill Downs - Gallery

Steve Buttleman, the official bugler of Churchill Downs, played the National Anthem and the Call to Post to kickoff the elite level races.(Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Vida Lopez de San Roman (Bear CX National Team) and Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes), both eligible for the under-23 category, came away with the elite titles for women and men on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky for the 2024 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships. The rain stayed away, but mud still found its way onto the rolling, technical track at Joe Creason Park, reminiscent of the famed mudder battles at nearby Kentucky Derby's Churchill Downs.

