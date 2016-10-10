UCI Road World Championships Elite Women Time Trial start list
Official starters as of October 10, 2016
|1
|Nada Aljeraiwi (Kuweit)
|13:15:00
|2
|Wehazit Kidane (Eritrea)
|13:16:30
|3
|Jiajun Sun (People's Republic of China)
|13:18:00
|4
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|13:19:30
|5
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
|13:21:00
|6
|Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)
|13:22:30
|7
|Samantha Sanders (South Africa)
|13:24:00
|8
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
|13:25:30
|9
|Ebtissam Mohamed (Egypt)
|13:27:00
|10
|Anna Turvey (Ireland)
|13:28:30
|11
|Varvara Fasoi (Greece)
|13:30:00
|12
|Najla Aljeraiwi (Kuweit)
|14:00:00
|13
|Mossana Debesai (Eritrea)
|14:01:30
|14
|Beatha Ingabire (Rwanda)
|14:03:00
|15
|Hong Guo (People's Republic of China)
|14:04:30
|16
|Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand)
|14:06:00
|17
|Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
|14:07:30
|18
|Eri Yonamine (Japan)
|14:09:00
|19
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|14:10:30
|20
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|14:12:00
|21
|Amber Neben (United States Of America)
|14:13:30
|22
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|14:45:00
|23
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)
|14:46:30
|24
|Olga Shekel (Ukraine)
|14:48:00
|25
|Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland)
|14:49:30
|26
|Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain)
|14:51:00
|27
|Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
|14:52:30
|28
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|14:54:00
|29
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|14:55:30
|30
|Audrey Cordon (France)
|14:57:00
|31
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|14:58:30
|32
|Lotta Lepisto (Finland)
|15:30:00
|33
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
|15:31:30
|34
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)
|15:33:00
|35
|Carmen Small (United States Of America)
|15:34:30
|36
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)
|15:36:00
|37
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|15:37:30
|38
|Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
|15:39:00
|39
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
|15:40:30
|40
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|15:42:00
|41
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands)
|15:43:30
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy