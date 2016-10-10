Trending

UCI Road World Championships Elite Women Time Trial start list

Official starters as of October 10, 2016

Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

1Nada Aljeraiwi (Kuweit)13:15:00
2Wehazit Kidane (Eritrea)13:16:30
3Jiajun Sun (People's Republic of China)13:18:00
4Julie Leth (Denmark)13:19:30
5Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)13:21:00
6Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)13:22:30
7Samantha Sanders (South Africa)13:24:00
8Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)13:25:30
9Ebtissam Mohamed (Egypt)13:27:00
10Anna Turvey (Ireland)13:28:30
11Varvara Fasoi (Greece)13:30:00
12Najla Aljeraiwi (Kuweit)14:00:00
13Mossana Debesai (Eritrea)14:01:30
14Beatha Ingabire (Rwanda)14:03:00
15Hong Guo (People's Republic of China)14:04:30
16Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand)14:06:00
17Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)14:07:30
18Eri Yonamine (Japan)14:09:00
19Trixi Worrack (Germany)14:10:30
20Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)14:12:00
21Amber Neben (United States Of America)14:13:30
22Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)14:45:00
23Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)14:46:30
24Olga Shekel (Ukraine)14:48:00
25Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland)14:49:30
26Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain)14:51:00
27Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)14:52:30
28Elena Cecchini (Italy)14:54:00
29Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)14:55:30
30Audrey Cordon (France)14:57:00
31Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)14:58:30
32Lotta Lepisto (Finland)15:30:00
33Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)15:31:30
34Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)15:33:00
35Carmen Small (United States Of America)15:34:30
36Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)15:36:00
37Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)15:37:30
38Katrin Garfoot (Australia)15:39:00
39Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)15:40:30
40Lisa Brennauer (Germany)15:42:00
41Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands)15:43:30