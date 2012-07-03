Tour de France rider galleries: Fabian Cancellara

Image 1 of 19 A relaxed Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) awaits the start of stage 5. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) shows off his new, yellow Trek Domane prepared for the Swiss rider's first stage in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 19 _V6O6640 - Andalucia team before the race start at Qinghai Lake (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 19 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pips Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) to the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) consults with the team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) took his 5th opening day victory at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) gets some help from his team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) poses with his bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 Fabian Cancellara in yellow during stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) attacked on the final climb with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in tow. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) put in a Herculean effort on the final climb but just fell short. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Fabian Cancellara finally had to give up the yellow jersey a week after he claimed it (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 19 Fabian Cancellara battles in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) held the hot seat, but his time was later topped by Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 19 Four-time world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara en route to a third place finish in the 41.5km time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would finish third on the day behind the Sky duo of Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 19 Time trial powerhouse Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) en route to a third place result. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The current Swiss time trial champion scorched the Lèige prologue and took the yellow jersey ahead of Wiggins. His team director Dirk Demol, tipped him to win the opening road stage and if it wasn’t for cunning and patient Sagan, he would have won the stage wearing the maillot jaune.

It wouldn’t be the first time Cancellara has won a stage whilst resplendent in the leader’s jersey. It was in the 2004 Tour that Cancellara interrupted the sprinters day by charging ahead of the peloton in the closing 750m, created a gap and held of the Erik Zabel for the win. His burst of unrelenting speed makes him a favourite for technical finishes where skill and explosive power are essential.

RadioShack – Nissan made it clear they would defend the leader’s jersey for the first stage but there ambitions for the overall classification don’t lie with the Swiss star. Cancellara will play a pivotal role in his team’s ambitions for the overall win but he’ll also get his chances in the time trials. He’ll be pushed all the way to the line by the current time trial world champion, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma – Quickstep) and the remaining general classification hopefuls. Expect to see plenty from Cancellara over the coming weeks.

Click here to return to gallery index page.