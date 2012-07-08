Tour de France rider galleries: Cadel Evans

Image 1 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) lost time on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) had a tough day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) faces a near two-minute deficit to make up on Bradley Wiggins after the stage 9 time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) on stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) attacks with Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in tow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) starts to fade after a late attack failed to net him the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the peloton in pursuit of Cancellara, Sagan and Boasson Hagen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) drives to the finish on the streets of Liege, Belgium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 20 Froome looks back to see Evans distanced as the line approaches (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) finishes with Bradley Wiggins on his wheel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) gave it a go but could not match Froome (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) pushes to the line for second (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 13 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the yellow jersey group to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Cadel Evans surges into the final bend of stage 7 in the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) during his pre-ride of the stage 9 time trial course. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) cannot follow the acceleration of Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Defending Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) still holds second overall, but now trails Bradley Wiggins by nearly two minutes. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 20 2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) lost 1:43 to Bradley Wiggins today. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 20 Defending Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) finished sixth on the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) in action during the stage 9 time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The defending champion from 2011 arrived at the start in Liège more relaxed and happier than he’s appeared in the past. There’s pressure for him to win but it’s only because he places such demands on himself. He knows the BMC team is there to support him throughout the race and with a stronger line-up (on paper) it seems like he’s never been in a better position to win.

Evans didn’t enjoy the same winning success in his lead up to the Tour but he’s riding his eighth Tour and is fully aware of what’s required of his body to perform over this enduring race. Come the end of stage seven, Evans will have shown the level of his form and more importantly, how his competitors have dealt with the pressure of the opening week.

He won’t have the advantage of being the stronger time trialler this year as Sky’s Bradley Wiggins seems intent on bumping Cadel to the second spot when it comes to the time trial ability of the general classification contenders. Evans is however, a fighter and with the knowledge gained of what’s required to win a grand tour, he’s in a stronger position mentally to beat his British rival. Evans isn’t afraid to take the Tour into his own hands when necessary - something Wiggins will have to prove if the moment presents itself.

