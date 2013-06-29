Tech gallery: New bikes at the Tour de France

Bike manufacturers have been going into overdrive this week, bringing out new models before the 2013 Tour de France. From the Look 695 Aerolight to the new Scott Addict SL, many riders taking on the grand tour are doing so on new kit.
BikeRadar visited the teams at a fairly low-key grand départ in Porto Vecchio, Corsica, for the start of the long, hot stage to Bastia, 213km to the north. The profile was set to bring out the sprinters for a fast and furious attack for the first yellow jersey of the race, with Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) taking the glory.
This image gallery – part one on new bikes and paint schemes on show during stage 1 – looks at Bianchi machines at Vacansoleil-DCM, Joaquim Rodriguez’s Katusha Canyon special, the Scott Addict SL at Orica-GreenEdge and the eye-wateringly bright Trek 7-Series Madone at RadioShack Leopard Trek. Stay tuned for part two.
