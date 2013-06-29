Tech gallery: New bikes at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 19 All rounder Lieuwe Westra (Vancansoleil) was riding the new aero Bianchi Oltre XR2, an unveiled a couple of weeks before the Tour (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 19 The Trek’s tapered E2 headtube and fork configuration is prominent in the Project One generated colour scheme (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 19 The second generation Trek Madone 7-Series in the striking new colours to celebrate the 100th Tour de France. These are Andreas Klöden (46) and Jens Voigt’s (48) models. (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 19 The day ahead in figures: hills, the feed zone , the intermediate sprint and even a train crossing on O’Grady’s stem (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 19 The new frame and fork weighs less than 1kg in a 54cm model, Scott claimed at the launch (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 19 Stuart O’Grady (Orica-GreenEdge) is riding the new Scott Addict SL, unveiled earlier this week in Switzerland – he was first spotted riding the frame March at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 19 Jakob Fuglsang’s Specialized Tarmac SL4 stands out from the rest of the Astana squad because he’s running a fully mechanical Campagnolo Record 11 groupset. Transmission is enhanced with use of Alligator I-Link cables (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 19 The new SRM-compatible Shimano 9000 crank on Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano) Felt F1. (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 9 of 19 Rodriguez’s cartoon custom Selle Italia SLR Monolink is a nod to his nickname (Purito) and his status as an explosive climber (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 10 of 19 Last year Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was the UCI’s top-ranked rider, which is commemorated in this season’s Canyon Aeroad CF frame (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 11 of 19 Joaquim Rodriquez's Canyon Aeroad CF (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 12 of 19 Greipel’s spare bike is fitted with a limited edition Campagnolo 80th birthday Super Record 11 groupset (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 13 of 19 The presence of the gorilla means only one thing: this bike is top sprinter André Greipel’s (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 14 of 19 Ridley unveiled the Dean Fast TT bike yesterday, which borrows aerodynamic patents from this, the Noah Fast, including the F-brake integrated into the fork (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 15 of 19 The Oltre XR2’s clamping mechanism is recessed into the frame (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 16 of 19 A special edition KMC chain in Bianchi celeste colours (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 17 of 19 The frame’s cable routing is internal and it is compatible with both electronic and mechanical systems (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 18 of 19 The Oltre XR2’s frame is moulded to smooth air around the headtube (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 19 of 19 The fleet of 7-Series Treks have brakes mounted to the underside of the bottom bracket, time trial bike style (Image credit: Sam Dansie)

Bike manufacturers have been going into overdrive this week, bringing out new models before the 2013 Tour de France. From the Look 695 Aerolight to the new Scott Addict SL, many riders taking on the grand tour are doing so on new kit.

BikeRadar visited the teams at a fairly low-key grand départ in Porto Vecchio, Corsica, for the start of the long, hot stage to Bastia, 213km to the north. The profile was set to bring out the sprinters for a fast and furious attack for the first yellow jersey of the race, with Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) taking the glory.

This image gallery – part one on new bikes and paint schemes on show during stage 1 – looks at Bianchi machines at Vacansoleil-DCM, Joaquim Rodriguez’s Katusha Canyon special, the Scott Addict SL at Orica-GreenEdge and the eye-wateringly bright Trek 7-Series Madone at RadioShack Leopard Trek. Stay tuned for part two.