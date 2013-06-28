Tour de France tech: Trek Madone 7-Series 2014 - sneak peek
Video of the all new Tour de France bike
Trek have unveiled their second generation Trek Madone 7-Series, the bike that team RadioShack Leopard Trek riders will pilot during the 2013 Tour de France. BikeRadar have got one to hand, and you can take a closer look in the video below.
We used Trek’s Project One website to configure this Fabian Cancellara replica – custom paint, carbon Bontrager wheels, Dura-Ace and a full smattering of Bontrager lightweight carbon parts. The bike has arrived ahead of the Tour, in time for our coverage and nicely up specced to the next generation 7-Series. The same artists that created Fabian’s RadioShack-Leopard bike have crafted the Spartacus paint finish you see here. It’s all done by hand.
The frameset now drops in at a claimed weight of just 725g – that's a 25g reduction compared with the 2012 Madone 7-Series. Trek say that's down to a reworking of the composites and layup used for construction.
A lot of time and effort has been focused on the rear chainstays; Trek say the new design has improved both ride quality and stopping performance from the direct-mount integrated brake units.
