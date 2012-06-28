Tour de France coverage on Cyclingnews

You can follow Cadel Evans' bid to retain the Tour de France title right here on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Sirotti)

The world’s greatest stage race is almost upon us and there is no better way to keep up with all the action, reaction and analysis from the 2012 Tour de France than with us right here at Cyclingnews.

Our dedicated on-site team of reporters, videographers and photographers are preparing to bring you complete coverage of the prologue and all 20 stages over the next three-and-a-bit weeks. So stay with us from the 6.4km curtain raiser in Liège on Saturday June 30 right through to the traditional finale along the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where someone will etch their name into cycling folklore on Sunday July 22.

In between we’ll bring you all the glory and the heartbreak, all the breakaways and the crashes and all the sub-plots as they develop. Our dedicated 2012 Tour de France microsite, which you can access here, is already packed full of pre-race news, features, interviews and videos, and once the race is underway there’ll be comprehensive daily coverage, including:

• Daily previews of each stage by former Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman

• Live text updates from every stage

• A daily video highlights package from every stage

• Video interviews and reaction from the riders and sporting directors

• Full results, reports and photos from every stage

• Unrivalled analysis and opinion from the best cycling journalists in the business

You can also join the debate with like-minded fans at our Forum and on our Facebook page. So there’s no excuse for missing any of the action and any of the major talking points as the world’s best riders go in search of the ultimate prize.