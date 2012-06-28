Gallery: Tour de France teams train in Liege

The 2012 Tour de France kicks off on Saturday in Liege, Belgium, with a 6.4km prologue time trial and with the start only days away the 22 teams competing in the French Grand Tour have arrived on site.
The Grand Boucle rightly attracts a swarm of media attention for the participants and today several of the big names of professional cycling, including defending Tour champion Cadel Evans, pre-race favourite Bradley Wiggins plus teammate and world champion Mark Cavendish, as well as sprinter and 2011 Tour stage winner Andre Greipel, took part in training rides with their respective BMC, Sky and Lotto Belisol teammates with photographers in tow.
